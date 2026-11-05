Joe Scarborough Shreds Vance for Blaming Iran and Not ICE Raids for GOP Rout: ‘Are You Really That Stupid?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough tore into Vice President JD Vance on Thursday for blaming Republicans’ devastating midterm losses on President Donald Trump’s war in Iran rather than the administration’s aggressive ICE raids, pointedly asking him: “Are you really that stupid?”

The host accused Vance of ignoring the political consequences of immigration enforcement operations, particularly among Hispanic voters in Texas, where Democrats delivered a stunning rebuke to Republicans on Tuesday.

“The nerve of JD Vance getting out there and blaming it all on the Iran war when he helped lose his own state, helped lose his own state, Mika, by defending the most vile campaign ad that any of us, not only on this channel, but many on Fox News and many Republicans also say is the most vile advertisement they’ve ever seen in their life,” Scarborough said.

“And JD was the first one in line supporting that,” he added.

Scarborough then pointed to Democratic gains in heavily Hispanic border counties, accusing the vice president of refusing to acknowledge the impact of the administration’s deportation policies.

“He supports the brutalization of Hispanics, the beating of Hispanics, the killing of Hispanics because he’s done absolutely nothing to stop that. The extinction-style event in Texas. Really? You think that’s Iran? Really? You think that’s what’s happening in the border counties that went from deep, deep blue to dark, dark red to deep, deep blue in two years. Are you really that stupid?” he asked. “That’s not a rhetorical question. I’m curious.”

The outburst followed a lengthy social media post to X on Wednesday in which Vance attributed Republicans’ loss of both chambers of Congress to voter anger over the Iran war.

The vice president cited polling suggesting that former Trump supporters had switched to Democrats over the conflict, rising cost of living, the administration’s America First agenda, and U.S. relations with Israel.

Scarborough rejected that explanation, talking at Vance through the camera and accusing him of avoiding a politically uncomfortable conversation about immigration.

“But why can’t you say that? Like, do you think that your base is so bigoted and hateful that they won’t allow it?” he demanded.

He continued: “Wait, I, oh my God! You don’t even trust your own base with the truth! You think they’re so bigoted and hateful that they like you beating up Hispanics. They like you killing Americans that get in the way of deportations! You think that of them, don’t you? Because if you didn’t, you would say it.”

Scarborough concluded: “Because we all know, we all know here why Republicans got wiped out in Texas. But you can’t say it. I think that’s fascinating. I think this may be a longer-term problem for the Republican Party.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

The post Joe Scarborough Shreds Vance for Blaming Iran and Not ICE Raids for GOP Rout: ‘Are You Really That Stupid?’ first appeared on Mediaite.