Tucker Carlson Declares ‘End’ of the ‘Fox News Era’ in Scathing Attack on Former Network

Tucker Carlson declared “the end” of the “Fox News era” in a blistering attack on his former network, accusing its biggest stars of having “helped persuade” President Donald Trump to launch the war in Iran that has been blamed for Republicans’ devastating midterm election defeat.

Speaking on his YouTube show after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterms, the former Fox News host, now Trump critic, singled out host Mark Levin and the hosts of Fox & Friends, claiming they played a pivotal role in pushing Trump toward military action.

“This is the end of the Trump era last night. We’re done. It’s also the end, by the way, of the Fox News era,” Carlson declared.

He claimed the president relied heavily on the network for information, citing a former White House staffer who described Fox News as Trump’s “real presidential daily brief.”

“There’s some truth in that,” he continued. “And it’s hard to imagine that we would have gone to war in Iran if Fox News hadn’t broadcast specifically to the president, who they knew was watching specific shows, The Mark Levin Show, the morning show [Fox & Friends]. He watches those.”

“They know that the anchors talked to him and they spoke directly to him and they helped persuade him maybe more than anybody else in this country,” he added.

Carlson also pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence, but argued “within the country” that “the main lobby for this war was Fox News.”

“It’s been systematic. And it’s not an attack made out of bitterness. It’s just an observable reality. And you can check it if you want because clips reside forever. They’re there. And Fox News anchors spoke as one, really with only one exception in the entire lineup,” he said.

His comments followed a brutal election night for Republicans, with Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday blaming the war for the party’s losses and urging Republicans to confront the conflict and its economic consequences.

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jonesacknowledged in his own morning-after take that voters were angry over the war and rising costs: “I support what the president did with the war, but people are furious about that.” Co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.

Trump himself also conceded that the conflict and rising gasoline prices had hurt Republicans, although he defended his decision to attack Iran.

Carlson, meanwhile, delivered a blunt verdict on his former employer: “A total destruction of the Republican Party. So that’s over. I mean, it’ll continue, they’ve got cable subscriptions and everything, but like this is – we’re done here with Fox News.”

Of course, whether Carlson ultimately holds firm on that position remains to be seen — given his recent penchant for flip-flopping. In an interview with the New York Times, Carlson denied having called Trump the “antichrist,” before being confronted with video evidence that he had done just that. A recent video also went viral showing 4 minutes worth of clips of Carlson contradicting himself on various topids.

Mediaite has reached out to Fox News for comment.

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