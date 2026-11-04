WATCH: Party Scenes Erupt in Austin as Voters Revel in Talarico’s Midterm Victory

Wild celebrations broke out on the streets of Austin Tuesday night as Democrat James Talarico pulled off a historic victory in Texas, defeating Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton to become the state’s first Democratic senator in 38 years.

Footage circulating on social media showed jubilant supporters cheering in the streets and drivers blasting their car horns as news spread that the 37-year-old former schoolteacher had won one of the most closely watched races of the midterm elections.

At Talarico’s election-night watch party in the Texas capital, supporters erupted as television networks projected his victory, with crowds embracing, kissing, and celebrating a result that ended decades of Republican dominance.

“We just took back Texas,” Talarico declared to thunderous applause at his victory party. “We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas.”

The Democrats’ victory marked the first time his party had won a Texas Senate election since 1988, delivering a major blow to President Donald Trump, who repeatedly campaigned alongside Paxton.

The contest became the most expensive Senate race in American history, with spending exceeding $500 million after billionaire Elon Muskpoured $158 million into a super PAC supporting Paxton, making the Republican’s defeat particularly significant.

Talarico, a state legislator who was relatively unknown nationally until last year, centered his campaign on the rising cost of living under Republican leadership. Paxton, meanwhile, sought to portray his opponent as too progressive for Texas, a state that Trump carried comfortably in 2024.

Talarico’s victory came amid sweeping Democratic gains across the country that handed the party control of Congress.

“This win, this win is for every Texan who’s ever wondered if anyone is listening,” Talarico told supporters. “I hear you, we hear you. And tonight the world hears you.”

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