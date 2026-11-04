‘Price of ICE!’ Joe Scarborough Serves Trump With an ‘I Told You So’ After GOP Rocked in Midterms

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough served President Donald Trump and Republicans with an “I told you so” moment as he called out the White House directly on Wednesday after his repeated warnings that “brutalizing” Hispanic communities with ICE would “destroy” them “politically” in Texas.

The message came after Democrats pulled off a historic sweep in Texas on Tuesday, capturing the governor’s mansion and a U.S. Senate seat in a stunning reversal for a state that had been a Republican stronghold for more than three decades.

The victories marked the first time Democrats had won statewide office in Texas since 1994, delivering a major setback to Trump and his allies.

The results were part of a nationwide Democratic surge, with voters focused on the cost of living and other economic concerns despite Republican efforts to shift attention to cultural issues.

Scarborough took to the air Wednesday sure of one issue that had devastated GOP hold on the state, Trump’s deportation push. In a pointed callout to the White House summed up the gruelling loss as the “price of ICE.”

“For people in the White House that are watching right now, that’s the price of ICE,” he declared. “It’s what we warned you all along. We take no happiness in this happening because this happened because you brutalized Hispanics in a way that I told you personally was going to destroy you politically! I told you that! I told you it would destroy you politically. I warned you, you can’t do that.”

He continued: “Secure the borders, but you can’t rove through neighborhoods terrorizing Americans, beating up Hispanics, killing Americans. This is what happened! Texas happened! And good luck Republicans ever getting that back. Because guess what? It’s not just the White House who is responsible for the brutalization of these people, it’s people like Susan Collins, who lost last night, who went along with it, went along for the ride!”

“‘But I put an amendment on-” Scarborough mocked, before cutting over himself: “No, no, you really didn’t. It didn’t work! They’re not wearing your body cams. So all of you Republicans that went along with the killing of Americans, the killing of Hispanics, the imprisonment, the sending to internment camps of Hispanics – Texas, that’s for you!”

“That’s what you did!” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

The post ‘Price of ICE!’ Joe Scarborough Serves Trump With an ‘I Told You So’ After GOP Rocked in Midterms first appeared on Mediaite.