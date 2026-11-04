Top Democrat Poised to Chair Oversight Committee Drops Blunt 2-Word Warning to Trump and GOP

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) issued a blunt two-word warning to President Donald Trump and his Republican allies on Tuesday night after Democrats swept to major victories in the midterm elections – “LAWYER UP.”

The Democrat, who is poised to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee, delivered the message as his party moved to reclaim control of Congress, setting the stage for a wave of investigations into the Trump administration.

Garcia, currently the committee’s top Democrat, released the statement after his party secured enough victories to regain the House majority. The committee has sweeping investigative powers, including the authority to summon witnesses, demand government records, and issue subpoenas.

In a November 3 interview with Punchbowl News, Garcia laid out an aggressive investigative agenda targeting Trump’s business dealings, alleged corruption within his administration, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“We’re not starting from scratch here,” Garcia said. “There’s an enormous amount of work that has happened that is public, and there’s an enormous amount of work that’s happened that we’ve been quietly working on for many months.”

Garcia said the committee would investigate the “Trump crypto schemes,” “the ‘Red Wedding’ of Don Jr.,” and how Trump family members, including Jared Kushner, are “sitting on boards and getting contracts.”

He also promised “quick action” on an investigation into “the pay-to-play schemes and allegations around [former DHS Secretary] Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski.”

The incoming chairman said lawmakers would “launch right into having real public hearings” on the Epstein scandal that would “center the survivors.”

Garcia also warned that “anyone who has been in bed with the Trumps” would have “no choice but to respond to our questions.

Democrats will take control of House committees when the new Congress convenes in January, ending two years of Republican control over congressional investigations.

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