    • Mediaite

    Texas Tech Kicker Scores TD on Trick Play, Celebrates by Flashing MAGA Shirt Hidden Under His Jersey

    By Kipp Jones,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddXR3_0wNcWpdt00
    Screenshot/X

    Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt celebrated a trick play that resulted in him scoring a touchdown against TCU Saturday by flashing a pro-Trump message he had hidden under his jersey.

    The Red Raiders were down 14-3 to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth when the team drew up a play to get the ball in the end zone, rather than settle for another field goal.

    With the team struggling on offense early in the second quarter, Tech lined up for a field goal that resulted in Burkhardt being pitched the ball.

    The kicker walked 22 yards into the corner of the end zone untouched to put his team down by only five points. Elated, Burkhardt flipped the ball down and lifted up his jersey.

    Underneath, the senior from Andalusia, Alabama had a message for fans and the cameras. On a plain white T-shirt, the player had written, “Trump 24! MAGA.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYcxl_0wNcWpdt00
    Screenshot/X

    Texas Tech took a three-point lead into halftime. TCU went into Saturday’s home game favored by four points.

    Have a tip for us? tips@mediaite.com

    MedCat04
    9m ago
    Doesn’t say much coming from a kicker 😂
    SB302
    20m ago
    To quote his cult leader. "Get the SOB off the field"
