    • Mediaite

    The Daily Show Takes Trump’s Hitler Praise Report to Absurd Conclusion With History Channel Promo Parody

    By Jamie Frevele,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwFCA_0wKDlVzw00

    The Daily Show had a lot to say about Gen. John Kelly’s interview with The New York Times in which he once again says that former President Donald Trump praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in private. In a commercial parody for the History Channel, they issued a gentle reminder that Hitler was bad.

    The parody came after Wednesday’s host Michael Kosta pilloried the hosts of Fox & Friends after Brian Kilmeade flippantly dismissed Hitler’s generals — who were also Nazis — as “German generals or whatever.” Kosta introduced the clip (at around the 10:00 mark) by saying:

    Look, almost everybody has figured out that Hitler was bad. But for that one person that didn’t, who might also be the next president — great job, everybody — maybe the media can drive that point home a but more.

    The clip was rolled. Here’s the narration:

    Narrator: Here at the History Channel, we spent the past three decades pumping out World War II documentaries for grandpas. But we’re starting to think we haven’t been clear enough about whether or not you should root for Hitler. So, we’re eliminating that confusion with our new lineup of World War II programing. Join us Mondays at seven for Defeating the Führer, Who, To Be Clear, Was the Bad Guy . Followed at eight by Hitler’s Generals: The Also Very Bad Guys Behind the Main Very, Very Bad Guy . Then at nine, one hour of just a black screen that says: “Hitler Was Bad.” Plus, all of our other shows now have helpful graphics in case you forget halfway through that Hitler was bad. And of course, you can still enjoy all our other programming. Like Ancient Aliens .

    Ancient Aliens Guy: I believe that the pyramids were built by aliens… And even I know Hitler was bad.

    Narrator: We’ve even teamed up with our sister network to present Shark Week: The Hitlers of the Sea . Wait, does that make Hitler sound cool? Forget it. So, please enjoy the History Channel. The H is for history. Not Hitler, who was bad. Can’t believe I have to say it.

    Watch the full segment via The Daily Show on YouTube .

    The post The Daily Show Takes Trump’s Hitler Praise Report to Absurd Conclusion With History Channel Promo Parody first appeared on Mediaite .

    FishEye
    1d ago
    General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Hitler Von Schitzenpantz Is the ‘Most Dangerous Threat Ever’...believe it...vote blue....vote ,LA 47!!!!!!!!
    R McCann10th
    1d ago
    Perfect😂👍👍
