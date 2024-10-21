Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mediaite

    Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Won’t Wear NFL ‘Guardian Cap’ Designed to Prevent Concussions Despite History of Head Injuries: ‘Personal Choice’

    By Ahmad Austin Jr.,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tz31a_0wG9u06S00
    Wilfredo Lee/AP

    Despite suffering a scary concussion the last time he was on the field, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila will not wear the NFL’s “Guardian Caps” designed to help prevent further head injury.

    Earlier this season, Tagovailoa left a game in the third quarter after he was slow to get up from a hard hit to the head. Making the hit more alarming was the fact that he appeared to exhibit the “fencing posture” — an involuntary movement of the arms that occurs as a result of a traumatic head injury. He was examined on the sideline and eventually ruled out with a concussion. The same thing happened when suffered a concussion two seasons ago.

    For the last few years, NFL players have used the Guardian Cap — an soft outer shell over their helmets — during training camp. With this season being the first one in which players can wear them in games, a number of them have opted to use the extra layer of protection.

    Tagovailoa, however, will not be among them when he returns from his latest concussions. During a press conference Monday, he revealed he has no intentions to wear a Guardian Cap.

    “Nope,” he said when asked if he’ll wear the cap.

    “Personal choice.”

    Tagovailoa added that he’ll be “smarter” to avoid unnecessary contact.

    Have a tip for us? tips@mediaite.com

    Comments / 32
    Add a Comment
    Eric
    34m ago
    well wait till he's 40 and a vegetable see what kind of quality of life he's got he is fair game now
    Micah
    20h ago
    Maybe they should force a new redesigned helmet for the NFL that provides the guardian cap as an internal or external piece of the helmet, with the teams logos.That way they’re better attempting to protect all of the players from serious head trauma. It only gets worse if they do nothing about it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    NFL Refs Accused Of 'Rigging' Sunday Night's Steelers vs. Jets Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Throat punch on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sparks mockery
    ClutchPoints2 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole chokes back tears after backlash to her podcast remarks: My mom was ‘offended’
    Page Six7 days ago
    Miami Dolphins: Fans Explode After QB Tua Tagovailoa Declines Guardian Cap Usage Amid Return From Concussion – Week 7
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent7 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Cris Collinsworth Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments on 'Sunday Night Football'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun8 days ago
    Vinicius Tobias Separates From His Wife Upon Finding That He Is Not The Biological Father Of Her Daughter
    playersbio.com4 days ago
    ESPN’s Chris Canty Slams Browns Players for Defending Deshaun Watson’s Character After Season-Ending Injury: ‘Complete Lack of Awareness’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Teresa Earnhardt Rezoning 400 Acres Of Dale Earnhardt’s Farm To Be Turned Into An Industrial Complex
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post7 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Shanna Moakler Puts on a Busty Show for Fans: ‘Playing Hard to Forget’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Prayers Pouring In For Legendary Olympian After Terminal Diagnosis
    The Spun2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    WNBA Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese Currently Single Shares What She Looks For In Her Ideal Boyfriend
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Announces Stage IV Cancer Progression After Declining Surgery & ‘Keeping Her Tumor’
    Bossip7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Andy Reid calls Patrick Mahomes out in Kansas City Chiefs team meeting ‘to hold him to standards’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Chris Godwin injured as ESPN refuses to show gruesome replay before Baker Mayfield gesture
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Fox News Audience Laughs When Trump Jokes About Woman Who Likely Died Because of Georgia Abortion Law
    Mediaite6 days ago
    WATCH: Obama Raps Eminem’s Lose Yourself At Kamala Harris Detroit Rally
    Mediaite4 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy