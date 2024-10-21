Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Won’t Wear NFL ‘Guardian Cap’ Designed to Prevent Concussions Despite History of Head Injuries: ‘Personal Choice’

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Despite suffering a scary concussion the last time he was on the field, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila will not wear the NFL’s “Guardian Caps” designed to help prevent further head injury.

Earlier this season, Tagovailoa left a game in the third quarter after he was slow to get up from a hard hit to the head. Making the hit more alarming was the fact that he appeared to exhibit the “fencing posture” — an involuntary movement of the arms that occurs as a result of a traumatic head injury. He was examined on the sideline and eventually ruled out with a concussion. The same thing happened when suffered a concussion two seasons ago.

For the last few years, NFL players have used the Guardian Cap — an soft outer shell over their helmets — during training camp. With this season being the first one in which players can wear them in games, a number of them have opted to use the extra layer of protection.

Tagovailoa, however, will not be among them when he returns from his latest concussions. During a press conference Monday, he revealed he has no intentions to wear a Guardian Cap.

“Nope,” he said when asked if he’ll wear the cap.

“Personal choice.”

Tagovailoa added that he’ll be “smarter” to avoid unnecessary contact.

