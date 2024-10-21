Browns Fans Cheer for Deshaun Watson’s Injury Weeks After He Settled 21st Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit – Teammates Defend Him as ‘Model Citizen’

Multiple Cleveland Browns players called out Browns fans for cheering after quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending achilles tear.

In the second quarter of the Browns’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Watson suddenly fell to the ground after attempted to run out of the pocket during a play. It was a non-contact injury that kept him on the ground for an extended period of time.

When the CBS broadcast showed replays of the injury, it was clear Watson had just torn his achilles and his season was over.

Instead of a stunned silence, however, Huntington Bank Field was filled with cheers.

After the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett condemned the act of booing an injured player.

“We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall,” he said. “Could be a season-altering, career-altering injury. Man’s not perfect. He doesn’t need to be. None of us expect to be perfect. Can’t judge him for what he does off the field or on the field because I can’t throw stones from my glass house; but we need to do better.

Garrett added that Watson “pretty much does everything right” and called him a “model citizen.”

Earlier in the month, Watson settled a civil lawsuit from a woman accusing him of sexual assault back in 2020. It is at least the 21st civil suit he has settled.

In the locker room, backup QB Jameis Winston said he was “very upset” with the reaction of the crowd when Watson went down. Watson explained how Watson “has had the world against him for the past four years.”

It’s unknown why exactly the fans cheered when Watson got injured. Although his presence in the NFL has been the subject of great controversy due to the long list of lawsuits, many Browns fans initially welcomed him. In fact — as Jemele Hill pointed out in a tweet — some even made light of the assault allegations.

