Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mediaite

    National Review Writer Rejects ‘Caricature’ of ‘Exceptionally Skilled’ Kamala Harris As ‘Bumbling Dunce’: She’s ‘Chronically Underestimated’

    By Isaac Schorr,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2nKF_0wFr6VMV00

    (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

    National Review senior political correspondent and Washington Post columnist Jim Geraghty rejected the “caricature” of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris as a “bumbling dunce” on Monday, writing in his newsletter that she is “exceptionally skilled at getting other people emotionally invested in her success.”

    Under the headline “The Chronically Underestimated Kamala Harris,” Geraghty submitted that “Harris’s past is littered with older and more experienced men who saw her as easy pickings and came up short on Election Day,” before going through her political career and asking, “if Kamala Harris is as stupid as her critics claim, why does she have the Democratic presidential nomination and a roughly 50–50 shot of being the first female president in U.S. history?”

    “Do you know how many ruthlessly ambitious Democratic men and women have desperately yearned to get where she is?” he continued. “How many smart, tough, shrewd, often underhanded and cold-blooded pols have tried to claw their way up the greasy pole and fallen short?”

    “The record indicates that whatever Harris’s results are on an I.Q. test or other measure of intellect, she is particularly talented by another measuring stick, one that may be even more important in politics: She is exceptionally skilled at getting other people emotionally invested in her success,” observed Geraghty.

    “At every key moment in her career until her presidential campaign, Harris has had bigger, wealthier, more powerful, and more influential names sizing her up and concluding she was the one,” he noted before touting her impressive fundraising numbers and the campaign operation she’s built out after becoming the Democratic nominee.

    “If Kamala Harris is such a hapless dunce, how does she keep getting so many other people to work around the clock to elect her?” he asked in his concluding sentence.

    Polls indicate that the presidential race remains extremely tight, although there has been some momentum towards Donald Trump in recent days.

    For his part, Trump has derided Harris as being “Dumb as a Rock” and called on her to “pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility” because “her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her.”

    The post National Review Writer Rejects ‘Caricature’ of ‘Exceptionally Skilled’ Kamala Harris As ‘Bumbling Dunce’: She’s ‘Chronically Underestimated’ first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 426
    Add a Comment
    TRUMP/VANCE 2024 ❤️🤍💙
    1h ago
    Correct!! She is the worthless
    BORN@RAISED PROUD TEXAN
    1h ago
    She's the DEMOCRAT candidate because they thought if they passed on her, they would lose the black vote. This time pandering to the black voters is backfiring because they're not stupid!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News2 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Let NFL Fans Know He Changed Political Parties
    The Spun2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Despite her call to 'do something' for Harris, Michelle Obama has yet to hit the campaign trail
    NBC News7 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite13 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    ‘Non-Negotiable’: Kamala Harris Bristles When NBC’s Hallie Jackson Pushes For What ‘Concessions’ She’ll Make On Abortion
    Mediaitelast hour
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC5 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Declares 2024 Race ‘Over,’ Is Already Floating a Rigged Election
    Mediaite18 hours ago
    6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
    People3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Spike Lee Tells Black Trump Voters To ‘Get Their Minds Straight’: ‘Some of My Brothers Have Been Drinking That Kool Aid’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Deporting All 11 Million Unauthorized Immigrants in the U.S. Would Cost Over $200 Billion
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Black men call out Kamala Harris' 'disingenuous' messaging as reason she is struggling in the polls
    Fox News1 day ago
    Harris-Trump polls tighten, but PredictIt and Polymarket tell a different story
    Fortune8 days ago
    VIDEO: Deion Sanders Laughs In Barack Obama’s Face As He Responds To Former President’s Dig At Colorado Buffaloes Football Team
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    ‘Panic, He’s Going to Win!’ Five Top Journalists Discuss 2024 Predictions And The Candidates’ Closing Messages
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List1 day ago
    Voices: I’m a former McDonald’s fry cook. Truthfully, Trump did an OK job
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Serves Up McDonald’s Drive-Thru Orders and Claims Harris ‘Lied’ About Working There in All-Time Bizarre Photo-Op
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    'We have to go back to 1798': Trump proposes taking US back to when slavery was legal
    Raw Story1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy