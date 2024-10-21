Drudge Brutally Mocks ‘McDonald’ Trump With Scathing Banner Headline After Drive-Thru Shift

(Screengrab via DrudgeReport.com)

The Drudge Report mocked former President Donald Trump’s fast-food photo op Sunday after he worked the drive-thru window at a local McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, frying up food and handing meals to supporters in five pre-selected cars.

The McDonald’s store, closed for the stunt, became the backdrop for Trump’s dig at Vice President Kamala Harris, who had previously shared that she worked at McDonald’s during a summer job. Trump, however, has repeatedly claimed Harris never worked there.

The Drudge Report’s conservative founder, Matt Drudge, led the page Sunday through Monday with a banner headline that jokingly referred to Trump as “McDonald” with mocking subheadlines that declared “One fry short of a Happy Meal!” and “Felon Finds Work.”

Where Trump’s supporters saw it as a lighthearted engagement, a reaction among liberals and non-MAGA Republicans — like Drudge — made sport of the moment. Harris’ campaign didn’t hesitate to weigh in on the viral moment, calling the event “desperate.”

“When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie,” Harris campaign spokesperson Ian Sams told The New York Times. “He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

The latest shot from Drudge, who is often credited as having “ushered in the age of Trump,” comes as the conservative more regularly takes aim at the former president as their relationship reaches new lows.

In April, Trump wrote that he, like “many others”, he “gave up on Drudge” only for Drudge to clap back that his outlet’s numbers were the highest ever in its 26-year history,

“Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances,” he added.

