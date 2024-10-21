Open in App
    • Mediaite

    Maggie Haberman Recounts Trump 2020 Oval Office Telling Of Arnold Palmer Penis Story

    By David Gilmour,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrU72_0wFPHrVT00

    New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman first revealed former President Donald Trump’s interest in golfer Arnold Palmer’s penis in her book, detailing how the former president proudly recounted having seen the sportsman’s genitalia in the Oval Office.

    The detail is noted passingly in the introduction to the UK paperback and Kindle editions of Haberman’s biographical book Confidence Man as the journalist tries to evidence Trump’s “prurience” and obsession with looks. Haberman writes:

    There were countless stories attesting to Trump’s prurience, indulging in gossip and obsessing over others’ looks. In one of the most memorable, as he prepared for a trip to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for a rally in late 2020, Trump recounted for Oval Office guests the time he had seen hometown golf legend Arnold Palmer disrobed at the Latrobe Country Club, and the size of his genitalia.

    The story resurfaced over the weekend after Trump retold the anecdote during a MAGA rally in, you guessed it, Latrobe.

    “Arnold Palmer was all man,” Trump told attendees. “And I say that at all due respect to women. And I love women. But this guy, this guy. This is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough…And I refuse to say it. But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God! That’s unbelievable.’”

    The story left many confused, including CNN reporter Steve Contorno, who awkwardly attempted to relay Trump’s speech to a host in the studio.

    Haberman, however, as is regularly the case, was way ahead of the story already.

    Have a tip for us? tips@mediaite.com

