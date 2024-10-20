Open in App
    ‘Joe’s a Sick Puppy!’ Trump Unleashes on Scarborough Over MSNBC Host’s Claim That Trump Team Threatened to Arrest His Producers

    By Joe DePaolo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrWt5_0wEehe8i00

    Former President Donald Trump bashed Joe Scarborough following a claim from the MSNBC host that Trump’s team has said they will arrest his producers.

    Appearing on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher Friday, Scarborough said Trump’s team vowed to detain his staffers.

    “His people have said they’re going to arrest my producers,” Scarborough told Maher.

    Fox News host Howard Kurtz pressed Trump about Scarborough’s comment Sunday on MediaBuzz. The former president denied the MSNBC host’s claim, and proceeded to trash him as a “sick puppy.”

    “Nobody said that,” Trump told Kurtz. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy! I know him well…. I dropped him because I thought he was very unethical, actually. But I dropped him. But I used him for 2016. And I’s do it from my apartment. I wouldn’t even have to go in. I do phone calls. And I did him almost sometimes on a daily basis…what he says about me, what he says is so bad.”

    Trump claimed that his decision to no longer appear on Morning Joe is the main reason why Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski go after him, rather than political principle.

    “I was friendly with him and with Mika,” Trump said. “But at a certain point — and it doesn’t matter why — but I didn’t want to do it anymore with them. And they’re not too happy about it. He says a lot of things like that. I think they’re unethical, but who knows?”

    Watch above, via Fox News

    Have a tip for us? tips@mediaite.com

    Comments / 614
    Add a Comment
    FrankieSense
    2h ago
    Trump is a broken record of ignorance, lies and false accusations to deflect from his incompetence!
    Demetrius Poindexter
    3h ago
    Put that old dumb dog down
    View all comments
