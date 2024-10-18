Mediaite
JUST IN: General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Trump Is the ‘Most Dangerous Threat Ever’
By Zachary Leeman,2 days ago
Comments / 5K
Add a Comment
Brenda Stone
4m ago
Gloria Sancho
6m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
Mediaite26 days ago
‘We’re Gonna Blow It to Smithereens’: Trump Threatens to Annihilate Iran After Reports of Assassination Attempt
Mediaite25 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Elon Musk’s Mother Under Fire For Urging Trump Supporters to Vote Illegally En Masse: ‘We Should Work The System’
Mediaite14 days ago
Mediaite1 day ago
Business Insider12 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
Latin Times2 days ago
Trump Serves Up McDonald’s Drive-Thru Orders and Claims Harris ‘Lied’ About Working There in All-Time Bizarre Photo-Op
Mediaite4 hours ago
Axios1 day ago
Donald Trump Pledges to Deploy National Guard Across the U.S. As Plans to Deal With 'Enemy From Within'
Latin Times5 days ago
‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
Mediaite3 days ago
Weak William Shatner, 93, Determined to Go Out in Blaze of Glory With String of 'Star Trek' Events — Amid Warnings He's Heading For Deadly Burnout
RadarOnline1 day ago
Border Report2 days ago
Mediaite1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
Mediaite3 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
‘We Are Not Making This Up!’ James Carville Warns Trump Will Round Up His Enemies, Claims He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies
Mediaite6 days ago
CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
Fox News20 days ago
CBS News3 hours ago
Raw Story4 days ago
US News and World Report9 days ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
‘Creepy’ moment Trump calls female senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while trying to court women voters at Fox town hall
The Independent3 days ago
Business Insider3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.