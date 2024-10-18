Open in App
    • Mediaite

    JUST IN: General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Trump Is the ‘Most Dangerous Threat Ever’

    By Zachary Leeman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snz3c_0wC7pP1100

    (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Journalist Bob Woodward revealed that former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis seconded his argument that former President Donald Trump is a “dangerous” threat to the country.

    Mattis worked briefly in the Trump administration before resigning in 2018 amid a series of foreign policy disagreements with Trump. He’s since occasionally criticized his former boss, including after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

    Speaking to The Bulwark Podcast this week, Woodward said he recently got an email from Mattis.

    Tim Miller writes:

    In an interview on The Bulwark Podcast on Thursday, Woodward said he recently received an email from Mattis, who served under Trump before resigning in protest. In the email, Mattis seconded the assessment offered by Gen. Mark Milley , the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom Woodward quotes as calling Trump “the most dangerous person ever.”

    In his book, Woodward recounts being approached by Milley at a 2023 gathering at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., during which Milley pleaded with him to “stop” Trump. Milley went on to call Trump, under whom he also served, “fascist to the core!”

    Woodward said Mattis feels the journalist’s book War is an “important” work in helping to stop Trump. In Woodward’s book Rage , he revealed that Mattis would sleep in his clothes during his time in the Trump administration because he feared a conflict breaking out between the US and North Korea.

    “He believes it’s true. And it was a kind of, you know, ‘Hey, I understand this.’ It was the strongest endorsement,” Woodward said.

    He added it was also an endorsement of his assessment that the threat level is “high” when it comes to a second Trump term.

    “Yes, most certainly. And an endorsement of this process of trying to explicitly say, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t try to downplay the threat, because the threat is high,” he said.

    Mattis previously said his resignation was his way of speaking out against Trump.

    “I don’t know how I could have spoken more loudly to where I stand than what I put in my letter of resignation and quitting a job when I had not completed it two years in,” he told MSNBC.

    JUST IN: General Jim Mattis Backs Mark Milley Warning That Trump Is the 'Most Dangerous Threat Ever'
    first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 5K
    Add a Comment
    Brenda Stone
    4m ago
    Just like Biden tried to blame the botched exit of Afghanistan on Trump. Trump was not even in the white house then.
    Gloria Sancho
    6m ago
    Don’t we (the smart ones) know it!!!
    View all comments
