Meghan McCain Tears Into Her Ex-ABC Colleague Martha Raddatz Over Viral JD Vance Interview: She Sounds ‘Completely Psychotic’

Meghan McCain tore into her former ABC colleague Martha Raddatz on Sunday after Raddatz seemed to downplay the influence of a Venezuelan gang in Aurora, Colorado.

McCain , an ex-cohost of The View , was reacting to an interview Raddatz conducted with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Sunday — and even went so far as to say that Raddatz sounded “completely psychotic.”

“The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment conflicts- apartment complexes. And the mayor said, ‘Our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.’ A handful of problems!” Raddatz exclaimed during her exchange with Vance.

The Ohio senator responded by asking Raddatz, “Do you hear yourself?”

“Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs. And Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border? Americans are so fed up with what’s going on and they have every right to be. And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs,” he continued. “I worry so much more about that problem than anything else here. We’ve got to get American communities in a safe space again. And unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don’t know who they really are, you’re going to have problems like this.”

“We can do so much better. But frankly, we’re not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I’m glad that he did,” concluded Vance.

On X, McCain was similarly taken aback by Raddatz’s line of questioning and argument.

“It’s really insane Martha and her producers didn’t see how awful her line of questioning sounds to a normal person,” she commented. “I’m sure she would have different feelings if she lived next to an apartment complex filled w/ Venezuelan gangs. She sounds psychotic. Like, completely psychotic.”