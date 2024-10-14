Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mediaite

    Meghan McCain Tears Into Her Ex-ABC Colleague Martha Raddatz Over Viral JD Vance Interview: She Sounds ‘Completely Psychotic’

    By Isaac Schorr,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnaCs_0w6CDwW700

    LEFT: Martha Raddatz (Screenshot) RIGHT: Meghan McCain (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    Meghan McCain tore into her former ABC colleague Martha Raddatz on Sunday after Raddatz seemed to downplay the influence of a Venezuelan gang in Aurora, Colorado.

    McCain , an ex-cohost of The View , was reacting to an interview Raddatz conducted with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Sunday — and even went so far as to say that Raddatz sounded “completely psychotic.”

    “The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment conflicts- apartment complexes. And the mayor said, ‘Our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns.’ A handful of problems!” Raddatz exclaimed during her exchange with Vance.

    The Ohio senator responded by asking Raddatz, “Do you hear yourself?”

    “Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs. And Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border? Americans are so fed up with what’s going on and they have every right to be. And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs,” he continued. “I worry so much more about that problem than anything else here. We’ve got to get American communities in a safe space again. And unfortunately, when you let people in by the millions, most of whom are unvetted, most of whom you don’t know who they really are, you’re going to have problems like this.”

    “We can do so much better. But frankly, we’re not going to do better, Martha, unless Donald Trump calls this stuff out. I’m glad that he did,” concluded Vance.

    On X, McCain was similarly taken aback by Raddatz’s line of questioning and argument.

    “It’s really insane Martha and her producers didn’t see how awful her line of questioning sounds to a normal person,” she commented. “I’m sure she would have different feelings if she lived next to an apartment complex filled w/ Venezuelan gangs. She sounds psychotic. Like, completely psychotic.”

    The post Meghan McCain Tears Into Her Ex-ABC Colleague Martha Raddatz Over Viral JD Vance Interview: She Sounds ‘Completely Psychotic’ first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 903
    Add a Comment
    Gloria Davis
    9h ago
    Raddatzneeds helping upside down 👇. 💩.
    Julia Jones
    10h ago
    Anything for attention...stop talking you are embarrassing yourself...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    JD Vance Accidentally Reveals the Darkest Truth About Trump of All
    The New Republic14 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite5 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite15 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Bret Baier Ends Kamala Harris Interview as Her Aides Demand Wrap: ‘They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here’
    Mediaite7 hours ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Michael Strahan Confronts Tim Walz Over Harris Campaign’s Clean Up of His Call to Get Rid of the Electoral College
    Mediaite5 days ago
    The View Reveals What Kamala Harris Did During Commercial Break — Right After Co-Host Blurts ‘Trump Is A Racist!’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Ex-Trump aide laughs watching Trump's town hall: 'This is not even the man I worked for'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Whoopi Goldberg Gets Brutal After Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy’
    HuffPost6 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    'He impregnated his kid's nanny': Psaki ripped after claiming Emhoff 'reshaped' masculinity
    Fox News16 days ago
    Celebrities Who Support Donald Trump
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Dr. Gupta points out what’s notable about Kamala Harris’ health report
    CNN4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Donald Trump's Makeup Disaster Sparks Online Outrage: 'Is He Just Slapping on Pumpkin Puree?'
    Business Times3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    ‘America Will Fall!’ Jake Paul Predicts the Death of Free Speech and the Entire US if Trump Loses
    Mediaite7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘It turned ugly quick’: North Carolina mayor says daughter was denied $750 FEMA aid promised by Kamala Harris after Hurricane Helene ‘wiped out’ her home — here’s how relief assistance works
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    ‘CBS Mornings’ Gayle King Gets Hit With Violation Accusations
    TVShowsAce4 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes now questioning her Donald Trump support after bestie Taylor Swift backed Kamala Harris
    The Independent29 days ago
    15 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill3 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Raven-Symoné Reveals She Threw Out Her Louis Vuitton Shoes After Pooping Her Pants
    OK Magazine8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy