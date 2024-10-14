Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mediaite

    Federal Authorities Suspect Chinese Hackers Behind Pro-Trump Think Tank Breach: Report

    By David Gilmour,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3JBd_0w60l81Z00

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    Federal authorities believe hackers linked to the Chinese government are behind an alleged cyberattack against the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) , a think tank closely tied to former President Donald Trump’s political movement.

    The reported incident echoes recent alleged Iranian cyberattacks on the Trump campaign and is the latest in a string of foreign incursions targeting the country’s political entities.

    The hack on AFPI was first reported by Politico . Two sources close to the matter later told ABC News that federal authorities suspect China.

    In a statement to Politico, AFPI’s Chief Communications Officer, Marc Lotter, said: “As the leading policy group in the America First movement, it is not surprising that hostile foreign actors would attempt to infiltrate our IT.”

    He affirmed that the group’s defenses are prepared to counter such threats: “The tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor are similar to that of nation-state sponsored activities we have seen, allowing us to remediate and respond quickly.”

    Lotter added: “Like the America First movement itself, AFPI will not creep at the speed of government but act at the speed of business.”

    The institute, which counts numerous former Trump administration officials among its ranks, including Linda McMahon, board chairwoman and former head of the Small Business Administration, is at the forefront of the former president’s policy apparatus and transition planning.

    The reported hack comes just weeks after the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against three Iranian hackers for their alleged involvement in a campaign to target Trump’s campaign emails. Prosecutors linked the attackers to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing them of a “wide-ranging hacking campaign” using spear-phishing tactics against political figures.

    The post Federal Authorities Suspect Chinese Hackers Behind Pro-Trump Think Tank Breach: Report
    first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 63
    Add a Comment
    mark kordon
    17h ago
    wouldn't surprise me
    Pam Hobo
    18h ago
    Figures! Hell he & Ivanka have 100 trademarks with china! Why else does he get his shit from there?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump Goes Full Dictator With Threat to Turn Military on U.S. Citizens
    The New Republic1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    ‘Rape,’ ‘Dumb Women’ And ‘Bad Genes’: Inside Trump’s Week Of Unhinged Rants
    HuffPost3 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Joe Biden Groans In Exasperation At Reporter’s Suggestion He Call Trump To ‘Tell Him To Stop’ With FEMA Misinformation
    Mediaite6 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Trump Requests Military Aircraft For Final Weeks of Campaign Travel, Citing Threats From Iran
    Mediaite4 days ago
    'Armed militia' threatened FEMA recovery workers in North Carolina
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Watch: Fox News cuts away from Trump rally as ex-president calls media 'corrupt'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of theft
    WWL-AMFM1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    'America is better than this': Ex-Pence aide hits out as 'armed militias' threaten FEMA
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Brussels announces new law to deport migrants without right to stay
    DPA1 day ago
    Man Arrested Near Trump’s Coachella Rally With Guns
    Mediaite2 days ago
    CNN Anchor Stunned Speechless By Trump Vow To Use Military On ‘Enemy Within’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    This Donald Trump golf course in Scotland has now lost about $20 million
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group14 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Black men supporting Trump over Harris is ‘not acceptable’
    CNN5 days ago
    ‘That’s a Disgrace’: Conservative Podcaster Rips Hurricane Misinformation While Correcting Wrong Claim About Kamala Harris
    Mediaite1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera, Longtime Trump Friend, Backs Harris: He ‘Cannot Be Trusted To Honor The Constitution’
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite11 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy