Federal Authorities Suspect Chinese Hackers Behind Pro-Trump Think Tank Breach: Report

Federal authorities believe hackers linked to the Chinese government are behind an alleged cyberattack against the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) , a think tank closely tied to former President Donald Trump’s political movement.

The reported incident echoes recent alleged Iranian cyberattacks on the Trump campaign and is the latest in a string of foreign incursions targeting the country’s political entities.

The hack on AFPI was first reported by Politico . Two sources close to the matter later told ABC News that federal authorities suspect China.

In a statement to Politico, AFPI’s Chief Communications Officer, Marc Lotter, said: “As the leading policy group in the America First movement, it is not surprising that hostile foreign actors would attempt to infiltrate our IT.”

He affirmed that the group’s defenses are prepared to counter such threats: “The tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor are similar to that of nation-state sponsored activities we have seen, allowing us to remediate and respond quickly.”

Lotter added: “Like the America First movement itself, AFPI will not creep at the speed of government but act at the speed of business.”

The institute, which counts numerous former Trump administration officials among its ranks, including Linda McMahon, board chairwoman and former head of the Small Business Administration, is at the forefront of the former president’s policy apparatus and transition planning.

The reported hack comes just weeks after the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against three Iranian hackers for their alleged involvement in a campaign to target Trump’s campaign emails. Prosecutors linked the attackers to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accusing them of a “wide-ranging hacking campaign” using spear-phishing tactics against political figures.