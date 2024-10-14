Mediaite
Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Confronts Trump On Tariffs Plan That May ‘Increase The Debt More Than Kamala Harris’
By David Gilmour,2 days ago
Comments / 159
Add a Comment
Paul Wilhelm
1d ago
Gary Howard
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mediaite4 days ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
Mediaite4 days ago
‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
Mediaite6 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
thecooldown.com4 days ago
‘Flat Out Lie’: North Carolina Governor Nukes Trump For Putting ‘Rescue Workers in Danger’ With Rhetoric
Mediaite4 days ago
Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
Fox News5 days ago
InspireMore1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
HuffPost4 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
Mediaite1 day ago
Mediaite23 hours ago
Geraldo Rivera, Longtime Trump Friend, Backs Harris: He ‘Cannot Be Trusted To Honor The Constitution’
Mediaite1 day ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite11 hours ago
Trump Caught On Tape In Shocking Riff On Dead Spouses While Talking About Supporter Shot And Killed At Rally
Mediaite11 days ago
Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
Bryce Gruber7 days ago
‘That’s a Disgrace’: Conservative Podcaster Rips Hurricane Misinformation While Correcting Wrong Claim About Kamala Harris
Mediaite1 day ago
M Henderson11 days ago
The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
Shocking Clip Of Trump Fan Mocking Black Protesters As ‘Black Cockroach Ninjas’ Goes Viral — Here’s Where It’s From
Mediaite3 days ago
JD Vance says it's 'bizarre' to reject having children because of climate change concerns: 'That's a very deranged idea'
Business Insider2 days ago
Uncovering Florida21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.