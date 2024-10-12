Open in App
    Mediaite

    Jasmine Crockett Roasts Trump For Misinformation About FEMA: ‘Does Not Have The ABILITY To Tell The Truth’

    By Phillip Nieto,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgPzo_0w4gRlXs00

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) called out former President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about FEMA amid storms wrecking parts of the country.

    In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, online misinformation has hampered the Biden administration’s and FEMA’s efforts to provide aid to victims of the storms.

    Trump is responsible for spreading some misinformation surrounding FEMA by claiming last week that the agency is sending the vast majority of the agency’s money to “illegal migrants.”

    During a Saturday interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi , Crockett said Trump’s misinformation is hurting his supporters in regions devastated by the storms because the GOP nominee “does not have the ability to tell the Truth.”

    As relates to him being a liar. I mean, that’s just what it is. The problem is that we have people that are absolutely listening to him, and that is the scary part. Even those people that are in need in North Carolina or Georgia or Tennessee or whatever state, Florida, that they’re in need, they literally are harming themselves because he does not have the ability to tell the truth about what it takes to get help and he thinks is going to help him in the campaign. And at the end of the day, you cannot say that you are a leader when you’re absolutely seeking to harm people. And that’s who he is.

    Watch the clip above via MSNBC .

    The post Jasmine Crockett Roasts Trump For Misinformation About FEMA: ‘Does Not Have The ABILITY To Tell The Truth’
    first appeared on Mediaite .
    Sherri Slaton
    6h ago
    girl who you really wrong
    Mickey Haggerty
    7h ago
    If you're a politician, it's your job to lie. You must lie to hold onto power for a few more years. All politicians are LIARS. If you didn't know that, you're a FOOL
