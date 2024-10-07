Open in App
    • Mediaite

    ‘Extraordinarily Irresponsible’: Kamala Harris Goes Off on Trump Playing Politics With Hurricane Disaster Relief

    By Charlie Nash,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jmIC_0vxyFS5w00

    Vice President Kamala Harris tore into former President Donald Trump for spreading “disinformation” about government resources in the wake of Hurricane Helene, calling his remarks “extraordinarily irresponsible” on Monday.

    Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Harris warned Floridians about the impending Category 5 Hurricane Milton .

    “I know a lot of folks out there have survived these hurricanes before. This one is going to be very, very serious and I urge you to please just grab whatever you need, listen to the orders you’re getting from your local officials,” she said. “They know what they’re telling you and they know what Milton is about to be, so please do that.”

    The vice president continued:

    The other point I’d make is that there’s a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, in particular to the survivors of Helene, and first of all, it’s extraordinarily irresponsible. It’s about him, it’s not about you. And the reality is that FEMA has so many resources that are available to folks who desperately need them now, and resources that are about helping people get back on their feet and rebuild and have places to go. You are entitled to these resources. People are entitled to these resources and it is critically important that people apply for the help that is there to support.

    Harris also tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , calling him “utterly irresponsible” and “selfish” for refusing her calls in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people.

    After Trump falsely accused the Biden administration of redirecting money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to immigrants, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said , “It’s frankly disappointing we are having to deal with this narrative, the fact there are a few leaders having a hard time telling the difference between fact and fiction is creating an impedance to our ability to actually get people the help they need.”

    Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that the hurricane had been controlled, posting a map of the areas most affected by the hurricane overlaid with an electoral map by political party, along with the claim, “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

    Watch above via CNN.

    The post ‘Extraordinarily Irresponsible’: Kamala Harris Goes Off on Trump Playing Politics With Hurricane Disaster Relief first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 1K
    Chris Masielski
    51m ago
    don't listen to the whore of Babylon everything she says is a lie everything she claims is a lie is actually a Truth
    Christine Summers
    1h ago
    sounded like she's had one to many beers.
