Mediaite
‘Extraordinarily Irresponsible’: Kamala Harris Goes Off on Trump Playing Politics With Hurricane Disaster Relief
By Charlie Nash,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 1K
Add a Comment
Chris Masielski
51m ago
Christine Summers
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Goes Ballistic in All-Caps Rant Claiming Women Will ‘NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION’ If He Wins
Mediaite18 days ago
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
The View Reveals What Kamala Harris Did During Commercial Break — Right After Co-Host Blurts ‘Trump Is A Racist!’
Mediaite1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
Mediaite8 days ago
Snopes5 days ago
Mediaite1 day ago
TheDailyBeast4 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
CNN Anchor Can’t Hold Back Laughter Over Trump Telling People To Vote Early — Then Calling It ‘Stupid’ To Vote Early
Mediaite15 days ago
‘This is what happens when I drink!’: Harris calls out ‘loser’ Trump as she cracks a beer with Stephen Colbert
The Independent13 hours ago
HuffPost26 days ago
the-independent.com5 days ago
John F. Kennedy's first casket was buried at sea to keep it out of the hands of the 'morbidly curious'
War History Online6 days ago
Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
Mediaite2 days ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
Mark Halperin Warns That Private Polling Shows Kamala Harris ‘In a Lot of Trouble’: ‘She Could Lose All 7’ Swing States
Mediaite7 hours ago
Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
The Guardian2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
AL.com2 days ago
Mediaite19 hours ago
Trump Fans Wearing ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ Shirts at Detroit Rally Admit They’re Not Actually Auto Workers
Mediaite21 hours ago
Fox News1 day ago
Trump Absurdly Threatens 60 Minutes Over Kamala Harris Interview: ‘Must Be Investigated Starting Today!’
Mediaite10 hours ago
Mediaite21 days ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.