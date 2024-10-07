New Tape Shows GOP Senate Candidate Slamming Women As Being ‘Indoctrinated’ Into Committing ‘Murder’ With Abortions

Tim Sheehy, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Montana, is under fire after a new tape was unearthed by local media that showed him accusing women of being “indoctrinated” into the Democratic Party’s position on abortion, which he called “murder.”

The Daily Montanan reported late last week that during a campaign stop during last year’s GOP primary, Sheehy was recorded making the comments.

On the tape, verified by the outlet, Sheehy says “young women between the ages of 19 and 30” are “indoctrinated” to be pro-choice.

“They’ve been indoctrinated for too long,” Sheehy said on the recordings.

“Abortion is their number one concern. It’s all they want to talk about. They are single-issue voters. It’s all about pro-choice, pro-choice, ‘Republicans are pro-life, they want to take my rights away and lock me up and throw me away in prison,” he says, adding :

And I said, well, are you familiar with what Democrats’ position is on abortion? It’s called murder. That is the position of the American Democrat Party.

The Daily Montanan also reported on other comments made on tapes they reviewed:

Furthermore, a full review of all the recordings also demonstrates Sheehy repeating a debunked claim that doctors are allowed to kill infants after they’re born; that he wants to defund and eliminate several federal departments, and repeatedly calling into question Tester’s record helping veterans, referring to Tester as “Jabba the Hut.”

Sheehy is running against longtime incumbent Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in a must-win race for the Democrats to keep their majority in the U.S. Senate. Republicans need to flip two seats this November to win the majority in the U.S. Senate and are all but guaranteed to win in West Virginia after Sen. J oe Manchin (I-WV) announced he would not seek reelection. Democrats are defending several seats in GOP-leaning states, including Ohio and Arizona, but none are as deep-red as Montana.