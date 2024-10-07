Mediaite
Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
By Michael Luciano,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 4K
Add a Comment
Becky Turner
2m ago
Tony Alcocer
4m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
Mediaite15 days ago
Raw Story8 days ago
Mediaite21 hours ago
The New Republic6 days ago
The View Reveals What Kamala Harris Did During Commercial Break — Right After Co-Host Blurts ‘Trump Is A Racist!’
Mediaite20 hours ago
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
Snopes5 days ago
The Spun2 days ago
CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
Mediaite8 days ago
Raw Story8 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
HuffPost22 hours ago
moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
TheDailyBeast1 day ago
Fox News24 days ago
Trump Fans Wearing ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ Shirts at Detroit Rally Admit They’re Not Actually Auto Workers
Mediaite14 hours ago
14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun7 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
North Carolina Republican Debunks ‘Helene Response Myths’ in Searing Memo That Pushes Back On MAGA Conspiracies
Mediaite3 hours ago
face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
Snopes2 days ago
WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.