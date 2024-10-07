Open in App
    • Mediaite

    Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response

    By Michael Luciano,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZVHA_0vxtIygO00

    Vice President Kamala Harris had some choice words for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the Republican refused to take calls from the White House.

    Both Harris and President Joe Biden called DeSantis amid the state’s recovery after Hurricane Helene struck late last month. But the governor declined to take the calls because he said they “seemed political,” according to NBC News.

    It is true that the presidential election between Harris and former President Donald Trump is next month. However, it is also the case that presidents routinely call the governors of storm-torn states to ask what they need.

    On Monday, a reporter asked Harris about the NBC News revelation.

    “NBC is reporting Governor Desantis is ignoring your calls on hurricane resources and help,” she said. “How does that hurt the situation here?”

    Harris did not hold back and gave a fiery response:

    You know, moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they’re gonna put politics aside and put the people first. People are in desperate need of support right now. And playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations, these are the height of the emergency situations. It’s just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish, and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do, which is to put the people first.

    The Biden administration has green-lit more than $210 million to states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and other states impacted by Helene, which killed more than 200 people.

    Watch above via MSNBC.

    The post Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response first appeared on Mediaite .
    Comments / 4K
    Becky Turner
    2m ago
    This is a BS article!!!! Biden said he has talked to DeSantis and even gave him his personal phone number to call if needed, and he stated that DeSantis is doing a great job!!!! Harris was just trying to pull a political Bitch move. DeSantis has other more important things to worry about!!TRUMP 2024!!!! VOTE RED!!!!
    Tony Alcocer
    4m ago
    You don't get it!!HE DOESN'T NEED YOUR HELP HE DOESN'T CARE MUCH ABOUT YOU SO GO POUT SOMEWHERE ELSE YOU ARE USELESS
