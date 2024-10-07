Open in App
    • Mediaite

    Trump Flat-Out Fabricates Storm Response ‘Ratings’ to Declare Harris ‘THE WORST’

    By Michael Luciano,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36h50O_0vxrx6nS00
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    The “ratings” are in.

    Former President Donald Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris has turned in the “WORST STORM RESPONSE IN HISTORY.”

    Harris, who as vice president does not make executive decisions about anything, has nonetheless been visiting the southeastern U.S., which was hit by Hurricane Helene last week. More than 200 people died in the storm. In response, President Joe Biden has allocated more than $210 million to victims so far. With the presidential election just weeks away, Trump and Republicans have sought to cast the response as poor, and have falsely claimed that there is not enough money to provide aid because it went to undocumented immigrants instead. The former president has also falsely alleged Biden is not helping people in areas that vote Republican.

    Meanwhile, as president, Trump delayed aid to wildfire victims in Democratic-dominated California until his aides showed him that Republicans also live in the state. He also denied 99% of the aid requested by North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper after Hurricane Matthew.

    On Monday, Trump went on Truth Social and excoriated his general election opponent:

    THE RESPONSE TO THE HURRICANE BY LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS IS NOW RATED THE WORST STORM RESPONSE IN HISTORY. NORTH CAROLINA, GEORGIA, FLORIDA, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, ALABAMA, and others, will respond by VOTING FOR “TRUMP.” We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Trump has long been obsessed with ratings – including real ones in addition to those he makes up. In a book released earlier this year, author Ramin Setoodeh spoke with Trump and revealed the extent to which the ex-president fixates on ratings.

    “Trump is looking at a page from the Nielsen ratings published in a 2004 issue of Variety… from the week after the airing of The Apprentice’s first-season finale,” he wrote in Apprentice in Wonderland. “It’s framed and bolted to the wall… something that seems to carry as much value to him as the U.S. Constitution, if not more… This sheet of paper comes from an America where The Apprentice was, if only for a single week, the No. 1 show… “This is my whole life,” Trump says.

    Have a tip for us? tips@mediaite.com

    Comments / 472
    Ricky Carroll
    1h ago
    Every article you see about Trump he is lying no wonder fact checks scare him.
    Frank_Rizzo
    2h ago
    Trump's ONLY hope is to create the illusion that only HE can fix things, and everyone else around him is incompetent. Of course, in REALITY, the opposite is true.
    View all comments
