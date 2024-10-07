Marjorie Taylor Greene Absolutely Insists ‘They’ Can Control The Weather, Including With Lasers

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)Green

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) absolutely insisted over the weekend that “they” really can “control the weather” — including with lasers.

Greene came under fire last week for pushing the same claim and decided on Saturday to double down. “Yes they can control the weather,” posted the Georgia Republican on X, adding:

Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.

Greene’s posts have both sparked outrage as critics have accused her of politicizing the tragic loss of life and property surrounding Hurricane Helene and also for spreading what many, including some of her fellow members of Congress, say is an anti-Semitic dog whistle.

The clip Greene shared has long been cited in the conspiracy theory fever swamps of the far-right and even led to a USA Today fact check.

“The video does not show Brennan admitting to the existence of a CIA plan to use geoengineering technology. Instead, it shows Brennan speaking in 2016 about the foreign policy implications of emerging geoengineering technology. The posts also erroneously equate geoengineering technologies, which aren’t yet in use, with “chemtrails,” a conspiracy theory concept that never existed,” wrote USA Today’s Isabella Fertel In April of 2023. Fertel dubs the claims of Brennan admitting to CIA weather manipulation as “false” and adds:

Geoengineering technologies like stratospheric aerosol injection are still being developed and studied, Alan Robock, a climate science professor at Rutgers University, previously told USA TODAY. Robock and other researchers have also told USA TODAY they are not aware of any significant geoengineering experiments or operations. The post conflates geoengineering technology with the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which baselessly claims governments and other nefarious actors are covertly adding toxic chemicals to the atmosphere via airplane plumes. USA TODAY and other outlets have repeatedly debunked claims purporting to prove chemtrails exist.

Greene is widely known for pushing conspiracy theories including claiming fires in California were caused by Jewish-controlled space lasers, questioning if a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11, and suggesting that mass shootings are false flag operations. She also posted on Saturday that lasers are being used to control the weather. “Lasers.. CBS, 9 years ago, talked about lasers controlling the weather,” Greene wrote sharing a clip in which a CBS This Morning guest discusses the future of weather control, but repeatedly says there is no evidence it is currently happening.

