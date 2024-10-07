Open in App
    • Mediaite

    ‘But We’re Dealing With the Real World Here’: 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker Presses Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan

    By Ahmad Austin Jr.,

    2 days ago

    CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker pressed Vice President Kamala Harris to explain how exactly she intends to enact her economic plan.

    During a special election edition of 60 Minutes — scheduled to air Monday night — Harris was asked to elaborate on her plan to strengthen the country’s economy. As she went over the broad strokes about investing in the middle class and small businesses, Whitaker asked how she’d be able to pay for it:

    WHITAKER: But pardon me, Madam Vice President, the question was how are you going to pay for it?

    HARRIS: Well, one of the things I’m going to make sure [is] that the richest among us — who can afford it — pay their fair share in taxes. It is not right that teachers and nurses and firefighters are paying a higher tax rate than billionaires and the biggest corporations and I plan on making that fair.

    WHITAKER: But we’re dealing with the real world here. How are you going to get this through Congress?

    HARRIS: You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I’m talking about because their constituents know exactly what I’m talking about. Their constituents are those firefighters and teachers and nurses.

    The episode — of which Donald Trump backed out after initially accepting the invite — will air Monday at 8 p.m.

    Watch above via CBS.

    'But We're Dealing With the Real World Here': 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker Presses Kamala Harris on Her Economic Plan
    Mediaite .
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Gail Baird
    1d ago
    Bill, did you forget who you are interviewing? Kamala Harris is worthless and has no plans! Actually, if she had brought a 5 year old with her, you would have been better off. Viewers would have watched the kid and thought how appropriate.
    JoN DiO
    1d ago
    the only way to help middle class is cut taxes cut regulations and spend less She will do none of that.
    View all comments
