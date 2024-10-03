‘Rust’ Set For World Premiere Three Years After Tragic Shooting Involving Film’s Star and Producer Alec Baldwin

Nearly three years after the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins , Rust will find its way to the big screen at a Polish film festival that celebrates the field of cinematography.

Variety reported on Thursday that Rust will mark its world premiere at the international EnergaCamerimage film festival in Toruń, Poland. While the announcement on the site doesn’t provide an exact premiere date, the festival will take place November 16-23.

The announcement on the EnergaCamerimage made no mention of Alec Baldwin , who was holding the gun — which he was told was an empty prop gun — that fired the shot that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza :

During this year’s edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, a special World Premiere screening of the film Rust will take place, followed by a unique panel discussion with the film’s director Joel Souza, cinematographer Bianca Cline , and Stephen Lighthill , Halyna’s mentor from her beloved film school, AFI. In the panel, following the screening of Rust , the filmmakers will discuss events surrounding the film, offering insight into continuing production after Halyna’s death. Maintaining Hutchins’ artistic vision, as tremendously challenging as it was for the entire crew, was really important to the filmmakers, hoping to fulfil their duty to complete her work. During the panel, they will discuss the unique visual style that Halyna developed on set and explain how Bianca Cline, who took over her work, managed to remarkably replicate Halyna’s style. Thanks to Cline’s skill, the cinematography remains consistent throughout the film.

Festival director Marek Zydowicz said in a statement:

We knew that our event was important to [Hutchins], and that she felt at home among cinematographers from all over the world, who have been gathering at Camerimage for over 30 years. During the [2021] festival, we honoured Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dismissed by a Sante Fe judge in July due to suppression of evidence by the prosecution. Baldwin was both an actor and a producer on Rust , had pleaded not guilty and maintained that he did not know the gun had a live round and fired it accidentally .

Hannah Gutierriez Reed , the armorer on Rust who was responsible for real and prop firearms on set, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in April and sentenced to 18 months in prison. After Baldwin’s charges were dropped, her lawyers requested a new trial for their client.