Laura Loomer Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene For Attending Football Game, Skipping Georgia During Hurricane Crisis

Far-right Trump ally Laura Loomer renewed her attacks on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by accusing her of allegedly neglecting constituents during Hurricane Helene and attending a college football game in Alabama instead.

According to Loomer, Greene opted for a football game over helping Georgians grappling with the aftermath of the storm that left at least 95 dead across six states and caused widespread flooding.

Loomer wasted no time taking aim at Greene and aired her grievances on X Sunday:

She wrote: “It speaks volumes to her lack of focus as a Congresswoman and it really shows she is more interested in fan fare as opposed to helping people in her state. Gross negligence from a woman who is unfit to serve.”

Spared from Loomer’s ire was former President Donald Trump himself, who attended the game with Greene.

The tension between the two Trump loyalists follows a recent clash over racist comments made by Loomer.

Earlier this month, Greene had publicly condemned Loomer for an “appalling and extremely racist” social media post directed at Vice President Kamala Harris and her Indian heritage.

Loomer then threatened to “expose” Greene at the time, offering opposition research to anyone who wanted it.

