Quiet & cheap places to retire in Texas

Texas retirement destinations range from lakeside retreats to Hill Country towns, but finding genuinely affordable options with small-town charm requires looking beyond the obvious choices. The Lone Star State offers no state income tax, meaning Social Security benefits remain fully untaxed, making it financially attractive . Here are the quaint Texas towns where your retirement dollars stretch furthest.

Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass took the top spot nationally for budget-conscious retirees. Located along the Rio Grande River, this town of under 29,000 offers median home values of $185,037 and a median monthly rent of just $632. The cost of living is 20.4 percent lower than the national average.

Granbury

In 2025, Granbury won USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town award for the fourth time. Located an hour south of Fort Worth, this lakeside town of 10,958 boasts 26.1 percent of residents aged 65 or older.Median monthly mortgage runs $1,470, and rent averages $1,025. Lake Granbury provides water activities, while the historic square offers walkable shopping.

Rio Hondo

Rio Hondo boasts the lowest cost of living, 25 percent below the Texas average—homes around $80,000. Crime rates are significantly lower than the national average.

De Leon

De Leon’s friendly atmosphere makes it ideal. Homes average $70,000, and the cost of living is 16 percent below the Texas average. The crime rate is nearly half the national average.

Glen Rose

Glen Rose features the Paluxy River, a perfectly square walkable downtown, and a natural setting. Near Fort Worth with access when needed. Dinosaur Valley State Park attracts grandchildren.

Burnet

Burnet’s cost of living is markedly lower than the Texas average . Homes easily list in the $300s, with brand-new construction often in the low $400s. Surrounded by rolling hills, pristine lakes, and scenic vistas, the town provides ample outdoor activities. Ascension Seton Highland Lakes Hospital sits right at the south end of town.

Kingsland

Nestled between the Colorado River and Lyndon B. Johnson Lake, Kingsland truly lives up to its name. Year-round activities include boating, fishing, swimming, golf, and scenic picnic environments.

Brownsville

Brownsville stands out with a median rent of just $897, making it excellent for budget-conscious retirees. Located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, the town offers rich culture and history with essentials minutes away. Proximity to the Mexico border provides unique cultural opportunities.

Wrapping up

The best quaint Texas retirement towns share common features beyond just low costs. They offer a genuine community atmosphere where neighbors actually know each other by name. Most provide good healthcare access either locally or within a reasonable driving distance to larger metropolitan cities. No state income tax benefits retirees significantly , though property taxes vary by county. Natural beauty provides daily visual pleasure without expensive fees.

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