Gorgeous photos of one of America’s most popular national parks

If you’re stuck at home but are yearning for adventure, look no further than Glacier National Park. You don’t need to visit this park in person to appreciate it.

Keep scrolling to see more of this park’s natural beauty and learn about its history.

1. It’s in Montana and Canada

The park is actually international, with the border between the United States and Canada running through it.

2. Glacier National Park is 1,583 square miles in size

A shallow depth of field picture of 2 pink wild flowers known as bitterroot taken in Washington State.

3. It’s home to the state’s flower

You can find lovely fields of bitterroot in Glacier National Park during wildflower season.

Related: Do you know what every state flower looks like?

4. It has 700 miles of hiking trails

Visitors relish the park’s 700 miles ofhiking trails.

5. You can see sunbeams here

If you’re lucky, you may spot sunbeams over Avalanche Creek, as pictured here.

6. It also has glaciers

On the Canadian side, you can see glacier-carved peaks and valleys.

7. It has 700 lakes

You can find more than 700 lakes across the park.

8. It’s popular with kayakers and backpackers

The park is a sought-after destination for kayakers and backpackers.

9. The park has more than 200 waterfalls

Those waterfalls nclude St. Mary Falls, pictured here.

10. Not all the falls have names

While St. Marys and otherpopular destinations are named, there are two unnamed falls on the way to St. Marys alone.

11. It’s home to Grinnell Point, Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Lake

Grinnell Point looms over Swiftcurrent Lake behind Many Glacier Hotel, another popular destination inside the park.

12. It’s also home to Hidden Lake

Hidden Lake, pictured below from Bearhat Mountain, is another popular scenic stop for park visitors.

13. It has a Swiss Chalet

Like other popularhiking destinations, the park has a Swiss Chalet that visotirs can enjoy.

14. You can kayak in Kintla Lake

Kintla Lake is one of the park’s most visited stops for kayakers.

15. There’s a lot of wide-open spaces

Glacier County, where the park is located, is more than 3,000 square miles in size, but just 13,732 people call Glacier County their full-time home.

16. Going-to-the-Sun Road is one road people don’t avoid

That’s because it’s absolutely beautiful and was designed to blend into its mountain setting.

17. Many Glacier is on the park’s east side

On the east side of the park, Many Glacier sees many visitors for its own scenic views.

18. More than 3 million visitors per year

In 2019, the park welcomed more than 3.05 million visitors.

19. It only had about 1.7 million in 2020

Because of the pandemic, only 1,698,864 were able to visit the park in 2020.

20. It has rams. Lots and lots of rams

You can find many Rocky Mountain Bighorn Ram in the park’s forests.

21. There are also grizzly bears

Grizzly bears also forage through the forests.

22. Glacier County is also known as “Backbone of the World”

Glacier County has two well-known nicknames: Blackfeet and the “Backbone of the World.”

23. The Hidden Lake Overlook is a popular stop

You can see the park from the air from The Hidden Lake Overlook.

24. It’s the world’s first international peace park

The park was created to celebrate peace between the United States and Canada.

25. It’s the country’s 10th national park

Glacier National Park became a national park in 1910 when President Taft declared it a national park on May 11.

26. You’ll likely spot a pika when you visit IRL

This close relative of the rabbit is plentiful in the park, with an estimated 1,800 to 3,600 living there.

27. It’s bigger than Rhode Island

The park has over a million acres of “glacier-carved peaks and valleys, pristine turquoise lakes and streams, and dense ancient forests,” according to the Department of the Interior. Poor Rhode Island has just 988,832.

28. It has beautiful wildflowers

The park is also home to many different wildflower varieties.

29. Many mountain goats call the park home

You’ll see them everywhere.

30. The Canadian side is called Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park came into existence in 1932.

31. The two parks work together in emergencies

Both the Canadian and American sides of the park have agreed to work together to preserve wildlife and respond to emergency situations, such as fires or flooding.

32. It’s near the “Continental Divide”

The Continental Divide runs through the close-by Rocky Mountains.

33. Because of that, it has extreme weather

Pacific and Arctic air meet at the Divide, which can create extreme weather conditions.

34. Nearby Browning, Montana, saw a one-day temp drop of 100 degrees

In just 24 hours back in January, 1916, the temperature in thissmall town dropped

from 44 °F to -56 °F. This is not only the U.S. record for the greatest temperature drop in 24 hours, it’s also the world record.

35. Buffalo roam many parts of the park

Both sides of the park have recently undergone collaborative efforts to bring bufallo to both the Candian and American sides of the park.

36. Going-to-the-Sun Road splits the park in half

Going-to-the-Sun Road separates the eastern and western halves of the park.

37. The road also crosses the Continental Divide

You can cross the Continental Divide through Logan Pass.

38. Going-to-the-Sun Road is 50 miles long

You can see about 50 miles of the park’s beauty on this road.

39. Humans have lived in the park area for 12,000 years

The mountains still hold spiritual significance for the local Blackfeet, Salish, and Kootenai Tribes.

40. Blackfoot Glacier is the largest glacier in the park

It covers a total of roughly 441 acres or nearly 35 football fields.

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