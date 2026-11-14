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From pumpkin mac and cheese to smashed sweet potatoes: Perfect Thanksgiving dishes
By Yumna Jawad,2 days ago
Thanksgiving
This collection of Easy Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes makes sure there’s no shortage of food on Thanksgiving! For mingling before the main meal, try my Baked Brie in Bread Bowl. For dinner, start with my Butternut Squash Salad, check out my no-fail guide to making the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, and try a favorite side like Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes. For dessert, finish off with some Pumpkin Pie!
Cranberry Baked Brie
This Cranberry Baked Brie is so good! I look forward to it every holiday season and when you make it in a bread bowl it’s like two bonuses in one!
Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad
Roasted butternut squash salad over massaged kale with quinoa, feta, and pomegranate seeds. A great fall salad tossed in an easy honey-Dijon dressing.
Easy Thanksgiving Turkey
Thanksgiving turkey roasted with butter, rosemary, and sage until the skin is crispy and the meat is juicy. A simple, forgiving whole turkey recipe.
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Easy Instant Pot mashed potatoes with butter, Greek yogurt, and garlic powder for a creamy side dish with less stovetop work.
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This easy vegan pumpkin pie recipe uses real pumpkin, blended with coconut cream and pumpkin pie spice, and is baked in a vegan pie crust.
Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole from scratch with frozen green beans, homemade mushroom sauce (instead of canned soup), and crispy baked onions!
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Pumpkin mac and cheese made in one pot on the stovetop with canned pumpkin, cheddar, and pantry spices. An easy, creamy fall dinner ready in about 35 minutes.
Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Twice baked sweet potatoes mashed with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, then topped with a pecan-oat crumble. A make-ahead.About the AuthorYumna Jawad, who was born in Africa to Lebanese parents and moved to the US at 11 years old, is beloved by millions of fans globally on Instagram, TikTok, and her website, Feel Good Foodie for her unique, delicious, creative and easy recipes that often go viral on social media. She has grown her massive following from scratch the past decade and has recently founded a new culinary venture, Oath Oats, launched in November 2022. Yumna’s viral food trends have been featured by Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Today Show, Good Morning America, PEOPLE, Vogue, and the New York Times. A graduate from the University of Michigan Business School, she now lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with her husband and two kids. Yumna’s parents are both Lebanese so she proudly features Lebanese, middle eastern and Ramadan recipes as part of her heritage. Her first cookbook, The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook, launched in May 2024 (Penguin) and is filled with over 100 approachable, unique and delicious “Middle Eastern meets Midwestern” recipes for the entire family. The cookbook hit the bestseller lists on Amazon, USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly.
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This article originally appeared on FeelGoodFoodie.net and was syndicated by MediaFeed.co