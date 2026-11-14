Thanksgiving

This collection of Easy Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes makes sure there’s no shortage of food on Thanksgiving! For mingling before the main meal, try my Baked Brie in Bread Bowl. For dinner, start with my Butternut Squash Salad, check out my no-fail guide to making the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, and try a favorite side like Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes. For dessert, finish off with some Pumpkin Pie!

Cranberry Baked Brie

This Cranberry Baked Brie is so good! I look forward to it every holiday season and when you make it in a bread bowl it’s like two bonuses in one!

Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad

Roasted butternut squash salad over massaged kale with quinoa, feta, and pomegranate seeds. A great fall salad tossed in an easy honey-Dijon dressing.

Easy Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving turkey roasted with butter, rosemary, and sage until the skin is crispy and the meat is juicy. A simple, forgiving whole turkey recipe.

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Easy Instant Pot mashed potatoes with butter, Greek yogurt, and garlic powder for a creamy side dish with less stovetop work.

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

This easy vegan pumpkin pie recipe uses real pumpkin, blended with coconut cream and pumpkin pie spice, and is baked in a vegan pie crust.

Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole from scratch with frozen green beans, homemade mushroom sauce (instead of canned soup), and crispy baked onions!

Pumpkin Mac and Cheese

Pumpkin mac and cheese made in one pot on the stovetop with canned pumpkin, cheddar, and pantry spices. An easy, creamy fall dinner ready in about 35 minutes.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Twice baked sweet potatoes mashed with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon, then topped with a pecan-oat crumble. A make-ahead.

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This article originally appeared on FeelGoodFoodie.net and was syndicated by MediaFeed.co