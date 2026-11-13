Reader question: What is the new PREVENT calculator for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk?

It’s common to want to know everything about the latest developments in cardiovascular medicine as you get older. Anything that promises a safe road into old age is something we all keep an eye out for. Reading about the effects of blueberries as antioxidants, or hearing about researchers in Argentina working with a molecule from the sea urchin to treat autoimmune disease, is the kind of thing that sets off the radar.

Now it’s PREVENT’s turn. A reader wrote in after a check-up: her doctor ran her numbers through it, and the result came back lower than the score she’d been given a few years earlier. Nothing about her health had improved.

What follows is general information, not medical advice, and your result belongs in a conversation with your doctor.

The name

PREVENT stands for Predicting Risk of cardiovascular disease EVENTs. The American Heart Association’s Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Scientific Advisory Group built it, Sadiya S. Khan led the paper in Circulation in 2024, and the AHA says the equations werederived and validated in more than 6 million people.

The old score ran high

Roger Blumenthal chaired the committee behind the 2026 guideline, and he said the older Pooled Cohort Equationsoverestimated ten-year heart attack and stroke risk by 40 to 50 percent. That one fact explains most of the lower numbers people are seeing.

Race came out, kidneys went in

The 2013 equations ran a separate model based on race. PREVENT drops race entirely and adds eGFR, a measure of kidney function, along with body mass index and statin use. Age, sex, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking all carry over.

Thirty years instead of ten

The old tool gave a single ten-year figure. PREVENT gives ten-year risk for ages 30 to 79, thirty-year risk for ages 30 to 59, and a separate estimate for heart failure, which the old equations never attempted at all.

Who it isn’t for

Anyone who already has heart disease. The AHA limits it to peoplewithout coronary heart disease, stroke, or heart failure, between 30 and 79.

Two sets of numbers that aren’t the same

For total cardiovascular disease, the AHA calls under 5 percent low and 20 percent or above high. The 2026 dyslipidemia guideline uses tighter bands for heart attack and stroke specifically:under 3 percent is low and 10 percent or above is high. Ask which one you’re holding.

Why a statin may come up now

Because the thresholds moved along with the math. The guideline widened treatment from ages 40 to 75 to 30 to 79, and a JAMA analysis in July 2026 estimated roughly 87.5 million U.S. adults now in statin territory.

The bottom line

PREVENT replaced the 2013 equations, dropped race, added kidney function, and reached down to age 30. A lower number may say more about better math than about better health.

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