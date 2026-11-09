Where to find the best daily crosswords: From beginner puzzles to expert-level challenges

“In a poll,64% of Americans felt that the New York Times Crossword is the hardest to complete,” followed by The Washington Post at 19% and USA Today at 13%. Whether you’re taking your first steps into crosswords or seeking the ultimate challenge, finding the right puzzle can transform a casual pastime into a deeply satisfying ritual. Here’s where to find the best puzzles for every skill level.

The New York Times

First published in 1942, The New York Times Crossword remains the most famous American crossword. The Times also owns Wordle, the viral guessing game that became a phenomenon a few years ago, where players guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Edited by Will Shortz since 1993, the crossword follows a distinctive difficulty progression. Mondays offer the easiest puzzles, while Saturdays deliver the most challenging themeless grids. Sunday features a larger format at the Thursday difficulty level. The Times crossword sets the standard by which all others are measured.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post offers an intelligently designed trio of daily puzzles catering to different skill levels. The Easy Crossword, edited by Stan Newman, features straightforward clues ideal for beginners. The Medium Crossword provides a balanced middle ground. For advanced solvers, the Hard Crossword delivers demanding brain challenges with tricky themes, subtle wordplay, and misdirection. This tiered approach allows solvers to progress naturally through difficulty levels.

USA Today

USA Today’s crossword appeals to broad audiences through accessibility and contemporary themes. Timothy Eric Parker, named the World’s Most Syndicated Puzzle Compiler by Guinness World Records, has edited the puzzle since 2003. Generally easier than The New York Times, USA Today features clear clues with less wordplay, making it approachable for newer solvers while providing satisfying challenges.

LA Times

The LA Times Crossword has earned its reputation for clever construction. Thesepuzzles blendeasy and challenging hints, offering difficulty slightly above USA Today but below The New York Times. Its balanced approach makes it particularly valuable for those transitioning from beginner to intermediate levels.

The Guardian

For solvers interested in cryptic crosswords, The Guardianoffers daily puzzles featuring British-style clues requiring lateral thinking. The website provides a daily Cryptic Crossword Monday through Saturday. A weekly Quiptic Crossword, specifically designed as a simple cryptic for novices, makes it an ideal entry point into the cryptic style.

Dictionary.com and Merriam-Webster

Both Dictionary.com and Merriam-Webster offerdaily crosswords designed to expand vocabulary while providing entertainment. These puzzles incorporate definitions and word origins, making them particularly valuable for language enthusiasts. Merriam-Webster’s Missing Letter crossword includes daily word features and synonym quizzes.

AARP

The AARP crossword targets an older demographic with clues and themes matching topics of interest to senior adults. Generally moderately difficult, these puzzles provide familiar cultural references and appropriate challenge levels while offering excellentcognitive exercise.

Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal Crossword features high creativity with themes related to business and finance. This specialized focus makes it particularly appealing to those who appreciate financially oriented content while maintaining broad appeal through clever construction.

Food for thought

The best crossword depends on your skill level. Beginners should start with The Washington Post’s Easy Crossword or USA Today before progressing to The New York Times Monday puzzles. Advanced puzzlers should tackle The New York Times Saturday puzzles, The Washington Post Hard Crossword, or The Guardian’s cryptic offerings.

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