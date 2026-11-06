💻 Media, PA IT Openings: Multiple Senior Tech Roles at Wawa

Media’s tech scene is growing, and Wawa’s corporate team in Media, PA is hiring for several senior IT and data roles. If you’ve got strong analytics, data, or security skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Media, PA (Corporate)

Type: Full-time

You’ll design and build Snowflake-based data pipelines and certified data products, using an AI-augmented coding setup to speed up development. This role is a fit if you have 5+ years in data engineering, strong Python/SQL, and deep Snowflake on AWS experience, and you like mentoring others and owning data quality.

Employer: Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc. Location: Media, PA (Corporate)

Department: Data & Analytics

Data & Analytics Type: Full-time

Senior individual-contributor role focused on turning complex data into clear, trusted insights for high-impact business decisions. Ideal if you have 5+ years in analytics/BI, are comfortable with statistical or predictive modeling, and enjoy partnering with business teams to explain what happened, why, and what to do next.

Employer: Wawa

Wawa Location: Media, PA (Red Roof)

Department: Information Technology

Information Technology Type: Full-time

Lead security risk management and compliance work, including risk registers, control assessments, and PCI DSS activities. Best for someone with 5+ years in security/IT/incident response, a security certification (like CISSP, CEH, or similar), and experience explaining risk to both technical and non-technical leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.