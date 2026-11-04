📢 Media Fire Company hiring PRN Firefighters by Nov. 30, 2026

📢 PRN Firefighter Job Opening in Media, PA

Media Fire & Hook & Ladder Company #1 is hiring PRN (as-needed) Firefighters at 11 South Jackson Street, Media, PA 19063.

Application deadline: 11/30/26

About the job You’ll respond to fires, medical calls, hazmat, and rescues, operate fire and EMS equipment, help with fire prevention and public education, and take part in regular training and drills. The work is physically demanding and can involve extreme conditions.

Minimum requirements

At least 21 years old with a high school diploma or GED

with a Valid driver’s license with clean PENN DOT record

with clean record PA background check, child abuse clearance, FBI clearance , and pre-employment drug screen

, and Fire certifications including Firefighter 1 , EVOC , Pump Ops 1 , RIT Ops , NIMS 100/200/700/800 , HazMat Ops , Vehicle Rescue Tech , Water Rescue Ops , and CPR/AED

, , , , , , , , and At least 3 years interior firefighter and 3 years driver/operator experience

Preferred: Firefighter 2, EMT, aerial and company operations, firefighter survival, and advanced water rescue.

The position offers competitive hourly pay, strong training, and a potential path to full-time work.