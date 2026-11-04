🏥 Media, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

Healthcare hiring around Media, PA is steady, especially for hands-on patient care and home health. If you like direct patient contact and flexible settings, these are worth a look.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Media, PA (Delaware County & parts of Philadelphia)

(Delaware County & parts of Philadelphia) Type: Full-time

Pay: $62.00 – $72.00 per point (base pay, depends on qualifications)

(base pay, depends on qualifications) Setting: Home health, adult and geriatric patients

You’ll visit patients in their homes, complete OT evaluations, create care plans, and help them stay safe and independent where they live. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of OT experience, a PA OT license, and like working independently with strong team support and career-growth options.

Employer: Main Line Health – Riddle Hospital

Location: Media, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week )

Part-time (about ) Schedule: Day shift, 6:00am – 1:30pm, weekends & holidays on rotation

In this role, you’ll focus on vascular access and blood draws for patients of all ages, using venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. Great for someone with phlebotomy and patient-care experience, a high school diploma, and interest in tuition reimbursement and solid PTO benefits.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Media, PA (home hospice territory)

(home hospice territory) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.55 – $26.35 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

You’ll provide personal care, light homemaking, and emotional support for hospice patients and their families at home. You’ll need a current CNA, CPR, and a driver’s license with reliable transportation; this is a strong option if you want meaningful end-of-life care work plus a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your resume in front of them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.