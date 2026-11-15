Medford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long-term local roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or vet care, there’s something here for almost every schedule.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts, start 12/14/2026 )

(13-week contract, , 10-hr day shifts, start ) Pay: $3,561 per week

This cath lab tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. Includes stipends for lodging/meals (if you qualify), 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day/night rotating , start 01/11/2027 )

(13-week contract, , 12-hr , start ) Pay: $3,220 per week

Great if you like 3x12s and rotating shifts. Comes with Day 1 benefits, tax-free stipends (if eligible), 401(k), free CEUs, and daily pay options.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role and details; it’s the same position, so only this one is included.)

Employer: Petco (Vetco Total Care)

(Vetco Total Care) Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time, Flexible

Part-time DVM role with flexible hours inside a full-service Petco hospital. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, preventive care, and surgeries/dentals, with strong support from the Hospital Medical Leader and access to Petco Total Rewards (health, financial benefits, 401(k), PTO, and more per company site).

Employer: Volare Health, LLC at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Location: 2901 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504

Type: Full-time (PRN available)

Pay: $35–$45/hour

Help residents reach their goals through treatment plans, ADL training, and therapeutic activities. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, CEUs, tuition and licensure reimbursement, plus referral bonuses up to $3,000 for assistants.

Employer: Volare Health, LLC at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time (PRN available)

Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on certified experience)

Hands-on role supporting residents with daily care, vitals, and mobility in a skilled nursing setting. You’ll get dental and vision options, career growth opportunities, and unlimited referral bonuses.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour (plus possible differentials/bonuses)

Field-based hospice RN role doing routine and emergency assessments, symptom management, and family education as part of an IDT. Includes medical, dental, vision, employer-paid life and disability, 401(k), PTO/holidays, mileage reimbursement, and CE support.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time (Sun–Thurs schedule)

(Sun–Thurs schedule) Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour

Focus on admissions: assess hospice eligibility, explain services, and set up the initial plan of care. Perks include flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision, PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, CEUs, parental leave, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time (Tues–Sat schedule)

(Tues–Sat schedule) Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour

Same admissions RN role and benefits as above, but with a Tues–Sat schedule—nice if you prefer weekdays plus Saturdays and Sundays off.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.