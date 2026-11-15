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🏥 Medford, OR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Medford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to long-term local roles. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or vet care, there’s something here for almost every schedule.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,561/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, start 12/14/2026)
- Pay: $3,561 per week
This cath lab tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. Includes stipends for lodging/meals (if you qualify), 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,220/week (Rotating 12s)
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day/night rotating, start 01/11/2027)
- Pay: $3,220 per week
Great if you like 3x12s and rotating shifts. Comes with Day 1 benefits, tax-free stipends (if eligible), 401(k), free CEUs, and daily pay options.
(Note: A second posting lists the same role and details; it’s the same position, so only this one is included.)
Associate Veterinarian – Part-Time Flex
- Employer: Petco (Vetco Total Care)
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Part-time, Flexible
Part-time DVM role with flexible hours inside a full-service Petco hospital. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, preventive care, and surgeries/dentals, with strong support from the Hospital Medical Leader and access to Petco Total Rewards (health, financial benefits, 401(k), PTO, and more per company site).
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: 2901 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504
- Type: Full-time (PRN available)
- Pay: $35–$45/hour
Help residents reach their goals through treatment plans, ADL training, and therapeutic activities. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, CEUs, tuition and licensure reimbursement, plus referral bonuses up to $3,000 for assistants.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Volare Health, LLC at Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time (PRN available)
- Pay: $23.45–$33.42/hour (based on certified experience)
Hands-on role supporting residents with daily care, vitals, and mobility in a skilled nursing setting. You’ll get dental and vision options, career growth opportunities, and unlimited referral bonuses.
Hospice Registered Nurse
- Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour (plus possible differentials/bonuses)
Field-based hospice RN role doing routine and emergency assessments, symptom management, and family education as part of an IDT. Includes medical, dental, vision, employer-paid life and disability, 401(k), PTO/holidays, mileage reimbursement, and CE support.
Hospice Admissions Registered Nurse (Sun–Thurs)
- Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time (Sun–Thurs schedule)
- Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour
Focus on admissions: assess hospice eligibility, explain services, and set up the initial plan of care. Perks include flexible scheduling, health/dental/vision, PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, CEUs, parental leave, and mileage reimbursement.
Hospice Admissions Registered Nurse (Tues–Sat)
- Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus
- Location: Medford, OR
- Type: Full-time (Tues–Sat schedule)
- Pay: $40.90–$63.49/hour
Same admissions RN role and benefits as above, but with a Tues–Sat schedule—nice if you prefer weekdays plus Saturdays and Sundays off.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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