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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Medford
Medford has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society) and come with important vet care already started.
Gia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)
- Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100
- Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501
- Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday
Gia’s adoption fee includes spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, plus an adoption packet with a medical summary, coupons, and post-adoption info.
👉 Meet Gia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bubba
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)
- Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100
- Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501
- Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday
Bubba’s fee also covers spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, along with SoHumane’s adoption packet and medical summary report.
👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheeto
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)
- Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100
- Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501
- Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday
Cheeto’s adoption fee includes spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, plus the full SoHumane adoption packet and medical summary.
👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting SoHumane this week to meet these wonderful pups in person or call (541) 779-3215 ext.100 for more information.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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