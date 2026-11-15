Medford has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these pups are at SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society) and come with important vet care already started.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)

Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100

Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501

2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501 Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday

Gia’s adoption fee includes spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, plus an adoption packet with a medical summary, coupons, and post-adoption info.

👉 Meet Gia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Large) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)

Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100

Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501

2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501 Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday

Bubba’s fee also covers spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, along with SoHumane’s adoption packet and medical summary report.

👉 Meet Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: SoHumane (Southern Oregon Humane Society)

Phone: (541) 779-3215 ext.100

Address: 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501

2910 Table Rock Road, Medford, OR 97501 Hours: 12 pm – 5 pm, Tuesday–Sunday

Cheeto’s adoption fee includes spay/neuter, basic vaccinations, parasite preventative, and a 24PetWatch microchip, plus the full SoHumane adoption packet and medical summary.

👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting SoHumane this week to meet these wonderful pups in person or call (541) 779-3215 ext.100 for more information.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.