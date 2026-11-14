Medford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital NICU work to community clinics and even vet care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay in the Rogue Valley and keep building your career.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established team of neonatologists and NNPs in a major NICU caring for critically ill and high‑risk newborns. Role includes overseeing newborn care across system facilities, academic medical center affiliation, PSLF eligibility, and comprehensive benefits plus CME support.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Medford, OR

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Salary: Estimated $2,191 per week (36 hrs, nights)

Night‑shift Med Surg RN travel contract with 36 hours/week, 12‑hour shifts. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Medford, OR

Type: Per Diem / PRN (13‑week period)

Salary: $684 per 12‑hour night shift

Pick up night Med Surg shifts when it works for you and keep control of your schedule. Aya offers high pay, an easy‑to‑use app for booking shifts, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and paid sick time when eligible.

Employer: La Clinica – Phoenix Health Center

Location: Medford/Phoenix, OR

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on lab and phlebotomy role in a community health setting, from drawing blood and running basic tests to managing lab logs and inventory. Requires HS diploma, Lab Tech certification, BLS, and offers competitive pay, benefits, and development workshops.

Employer: Asante Corporate

Location: Medford, OR

Type: On‑call (FTE 0.000001), Variable hours/days

Salary: Not listed

Advanced NICU RN role focused on policy, protocols, and education rather than bedside care. Requires a Master’s in Nursing or related field, Oregon RN license, BLS, NRP, and at least 5 years RN experience with 3+ in NICU; comes with Asante’s Total Rewards package including health, retirement, PTO, and tuition support (for eligible positions).

Employer: La Clinica – Mobile Health Center

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead a mobile primary care team, handling schedules, staff coaching, and patient‑flow for community‑based care. Requires HS diploma, 3–5 years medical office experience, medical supervisory background, and EPIC skills, with benefits and strong work‑life focus.

Employer: La Clinica – West Medford Health Center

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Clinic‑based leadership role overseeing medical team operations, provider schedules, and patient flow. Needs 3–5 years medical/dental office experience, supervisory background, and EPIC skills, with a focus on customer service and staff development.

Employer: Petco – Vetco Total Care

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time, Flexible

Salary: Not listed

Part‑time vet role providing exams, diagnostics, preventive care, and surgery/dentistry in a full‑service hospital. Requires DVM, active state license, DEA, and strong communication skills, with access to Petco’s broader Total Rewards package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.