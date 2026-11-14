Medford’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level sales to management and call center work. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service with hands-on work: setting planograms, updating signage, doing price changes, and assembling fixtures and merchandise. Good fit if you have retail/merchandising experience and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and moving around the store all shift.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools in a busy retail setting. You only need to be 16+, and it’s great if you like cars, can work flexible hours (nights/weekends), and don’t mind some lifting and loading.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay meets or exceeds local minimum; monthly bonus eligible)

Lead a small store team, drive sales and growth goals, and create a fun, welcoming shoe-shopping experience for families. This is a good step up if you have 1–5 years of retail management, can work a flexible schedule, and like perks such as 30% shoe discount, PTO, health benefits, and education assistance.

Employer: P3 Health Partners

Location: Medford, OR (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Not stated (ongoing schedule; office/call center role)

Not stated (ongoing schedule; office/call center role) Salary: $20–$24/hour, depending on experience

Work in a call center-style setting making and taking 60+ calls a day to help Medicare patients schedule visits and understand their benefits. You’ll use a CRM system, Microsoft Office, and clear communication; call center or healthcare experience and bilingual Spanish/English are a plus.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+/year total (base + uncapped commission)

Be the link between customers and the service department, explaining repair needs, giving price estimates, and keeping people updated on their RV service. Ideal if you have service experience (RV/auto/marine/powersports preferred), strong follow-up skills, and are comfortable with weekends, holidays, and commission-based pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.