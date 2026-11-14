Medford’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re seasoned or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Medford, OR.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.55–$53.71 per hour (flat-rate)

Hands-on role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work on RVs. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, paid parental leave, tuition help, and more for eligible staff.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

For experienced techs who like variety: work on domestic, Asian, European, and fleet vehicles, handling diagnostics, drivability issues, brakes, timing components, and more with modern shop tools.

Employer: C&S Fire Safe Services

C&S Fire Safe Services Location: Medford, OR (Southern Oregon area)

Medford, OR (Southern Oregon area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: DOE (depends on experience)

Great fit if you’re new to the trade and eager to learn. You’ll install, maintain, and troubleshoot fire and security alarm systems, while attending required apprenticeship classes. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, fuel card, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.