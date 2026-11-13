Medford’s production scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work, quality checks, or warehouse flow. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep AutoZone’s hub running smoothly by handling inventory, order picking/packing, and returns, while working closely with the team to hit accuracy and safety goals. This is a good fit if you like fast-paced warehouse work, can lift and move merchandise, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with nights and weekends.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In this role, you’ll do daily inspections on manufacturing lines to make sure products meet all specs, then log results in QC software and report issues so the team can fix them fast. Great if you’re detail-focused, like clear procedures, and enjoy being the quality checkpoint between production and the customer.

Employer: Spar

Location: Medford, OR (local area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.75 – $18/hour for showroom service work

Build and set up ready-to-assemble furniture in office supply stores and customer homes, follow plan-o-grams, and report your work online the same day. This is a flexible, hands-on job if you’re handy with tools, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want ongoing part-time projects with the option to get paid quickly via DailyPay (with enrollment).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Medford’s manufacturing and hands-on roles tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.