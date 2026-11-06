🛒 Several Medford Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now

Medford’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery and jewelry to aesthetics and tech support. Good mix of part-time and full-time, so you can match your schedule and experience.

Employer: Admire Aesthetics

Admire Aesthetics Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, ~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour

Front-desk meets treatment room: you’ll greet clients, schedule, support consultations, help with non-surgical aesthetic procedures, and handle relationship-based sales. Great fit if you love wellness/beauty, want long-term growth, and like a polished, client-focused setting.

Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers

Fred Meyer Jewelers Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole jewelry store: manage sales, train and coach the team, handle hiring, scheduling, merchandising, and inventory. Best for someone with retail jewelry and management experience who wants to own results and grow a high-performing sales team.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role focused on bagging, cart collection, light cleaning, and helping customers to their cars. Good starter job if you’re friendly, like staying active, and want flexible hours with simple customer service work.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in home goods and general merchandise—stocking, labeling, answering questions, and keeping displays looking good. Nice fit if you enjoy helping shoppers find what they need and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the grocery department with stocking, rotation, checking dates, and helping customers with product questions. Great if you like a steady, physical job and want to learn the ins and outs of grocery retail.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, communicate with customers, and bring orders to their cars. Ideal if you like working behind the scenes with some customer contact and enjoy a fast-paced, task-focused shift.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the area clean and organized. Good for someone 16+ who wants weekly pay, flexible hours, and a first step into grocery retail.

Employer: SOS ALARM

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm)

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Office-based role taking calls, scheduling service, updating accounts, and helping customers troubleshoot alarm systems. Monday–Friday days with benefits, great if you like problem-solving and steady hours.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.