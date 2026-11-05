📅 Free Día de Muertos festival at Pear Blossom Park Nov. 7

📅 Free Día de Muertos festival at Pear Blossom Park

Celebrate and remember loved ones at Calli Casa de Culturas’ first Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival in Medford.

The free, family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1–7 p.m. at Pear Blossom Park.

You’ll find:

Art, music, and dance

Cultural traditions and displays

and displays Food

Activities for all ages

The City of Medford awarded $10,000 from the Council Community Initiative Fund to help make this community-wide celebration possible and to support local families, artists, and community partners.

The festival’s goal is to preserve Día de Muertos traditions and share them with younger generations.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy an afternoon and evening of culture and remembrance at Pear Blossom Park on Nov. 7.