🚔 Medford, OR Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Medford has some solid options right now if you like keeping people, places, and property safe. These roles mix investigation, safety, and leadership in well-known organizations.

Employer: CoventBridge (USA) LLC

CoventBridge (USA) LLC Location: Medford, OR area (multi-state travel)

(multi-state travel) Salary: $25 – $29 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Undercover investigations, travel across different areas, and work with state, federal, and local agencies. Includes travel allowances, hotel coverage, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, company phone, fuel card, and paid licensing fees.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Medford, OR

Salary: Not listed (rate varies by experience and location)

Not listed (rate varies by experience and location) Type: Full-time (generally ~39–40 hrs/week)

Why it’s interesting: Lead safety and loss prevention for a busy home improvement store—monitor shrink, coach associates, and respond to security issues. Good fit if you have retail, asset protection, or criminal justice background and want a leadership track with a large national employer.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Medford, OR

Salary: Starting at $20.75 per hour

Type: Full-time (afternoon start, evenings & weekends required)

(afternoon start, evenings & weekends required) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role stopping theft and shortage—run investigations, train and supervise LP staff, and partner with law enforcement. Good step if you want supervisory experience in loss prevention or are moving up from officer-level security work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.