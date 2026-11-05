🚌 Medford, OR Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Medford’s on the move right now. If you like driving, helping people get around, or being on the road, these local transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Rogue Valley Manor

Rogue Valley Manor Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time, On-call

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour, DOE

Help residents and guests with parking and rides around a beautiful senior living campus. Great if you enjoy people, have a clean driving record, and want flexible hours plus perks like 401(k) with match, sick time, and onsite fitness center access.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Medford, OR (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $175,000 – $225,000+ annually

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—trucking with a twist. All miles paid (loaded and empty), guaranteed minimum average $3,500/week worked, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: A&I Distributors

A&I Distributors Location: Medford, OR area routes

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 per hour

Drive a newer box truck delivering oils and related products to customers, Monday–Friday, home nights and weekends. Class A CDL preferred, tanker and hazmat needed (can hire on contingency), with solid benefits like health & dental, 401(k), ESOP, paid time off, and overtime opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.