🍽️ Multiple Medford OR Deli Jobs With Growth Potential

Medford’s grocery delis are hiring, with options for both seasoned leaders and folks just getting started in food service.

Below are 2 solid deli openings in Medford, OR after removing duplicates.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole deli department: manage staff, ordering, food safety, and merchandising in a busy store. Good fit if you love coaching a team, keeping things organized, and want benefits like weekly pay, discounts, and health coverage for eligible associates.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Medford, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making salads, hot bar items, and grab-and-go foods while helping customers at the counter. Comes with access to health benefits (if eligible), store discounts, paid time off, and strong training and tuition support if you want to grow your grocery career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.