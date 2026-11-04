💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Medford, Oregon

Medford’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned CPA or growing your accounting career. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Sorren

Sorren Location: Medford, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for an experienced accountant (3–5 years) who wants to lead client accounting work—from complex reconciliations and cash flow forecasts to supervising associates. Sorren is a top 50 national advisory firm with strong benefits (PTO, medical, 401(k), parental leave) and a big focus on career growth and CPA support.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different link.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway (L0105 Lithia Home Office)

Location: Medford, OR (West Coast region, remote within region)

Type: Full-time

Target hiring range: $22.00–$23.00/hr (full range $19.25–$28.50/hr)

Join Lithia’s remote AP team handling high-volume invoices, vendor statements, and payment issues for stores across the region. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of AP or bookkeeping, like problem-solving, and want clear pay transparency plus strong benefits (PTO on hire, medical, 401(k), stock purchase plan, discounts).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.