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Medford
🛒 Medford, NY Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $31/hr
3 days ago
Medford’s big box stores are hiring right now, with solid pay and benefits for folks who like helping customers and staying active on the job.
Here are several customer-facing roles worth a look this week:
Full Time – Sales Associate, Building Materials
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Medford, NY
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.40 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Front-line customer role helping people with home projects in departments like lumber, tools, paint, and more. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.
Full Time – Fulfillment Associate (Day Shift)
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Medford, NY
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.40 per hour
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes role picking and staging online and in-store orders, with some powered equipment work (forklift/order picker). Same strong benefits package as other Lowe’s roles, plus steady hours and a clear routine.
(USA) Member Team Lead
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 2950 Horseblock Rd, Medford, NY 11763
- Pay: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Why it’s interesting: Step-up role leading front-end and member service teams, handling scheduling, coaching, and membership goals. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) and stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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