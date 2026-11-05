🛒 Medford, NY Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $31/hr

Medford’s big box stores are hiring right now, with solid pay and benefits for folks who like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Here are several customer-facing roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Medford, NY

Pay: $17.00 – $18.40 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Front-line customer role helping people with home projects in departments like lumber, tools, paint, and more. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Medford, NY

Pay: $17.00 – $18.40 per hour

Type: Full-time, day shift

Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes role picking and staging online and in-store orders, with some powered equipment work (forklift/order picker). Same strong benefits package as other Lowe’s roles, plus steady hours and a clear routine.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2950 Horseblock Rd, Medford, NY 11763

Pay: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour (plus possible shift premiums)

(plus possible shift premiums) Type: Full-time, leadership

Why it’s interesting: Step-up role leading front-end and member service teams, handling scheduling, coaching, and membership goals. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) and stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.