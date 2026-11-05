🍽️ Medford, NJ Food Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $1K+/week

Medford’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Acme Markets

Acme Markets Location: Medford, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold foods, and help customers at the deli counter. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean and organized, and talking with customers while you work.

Employer: MDW

Location: Medford, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $18.50 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Hands-on kitchen role cooking grill, sauté, fry, or salad items to order. Great if you’ve got 1–2 years line or prep cook experience and want steady hours, a fast pace, and room to sharpen your skills.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Joarder (franchise)

Location: Medford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000 – $1,100 per week (salary) + performance bonuses

+ performance bonuses Benefits: Co-pay health insurance for full-time managers, 1 week paid vacation per year, advancement opportunities

Lead the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, food quality, and delivery operations. Ideal if you have restaurant management or shift lead experience and want a higher earning role with bonus potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local places often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.