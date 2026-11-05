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🍽️ Medford, NJ Food Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $1K+/week
Medford’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Deli Clerk – Acme Markets
- Employer: Acme Markets
- Location: Medford, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold foods, and help customers at the deli counter. Good fit if you like staying busy, keeping things clean and organized, and talking with customers while you work.
Line Cook – MDW
- Employer: MDW
- Location: Medford, NJ
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.50 per hour, based on experience
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Hands-on kitchen role cooking grill, sauté, fry, or salad items to order. Great if you’ve got 1–2 years line or prep cook experience and want steady hours, a fast pace, and room to sharpen your skills.
General Manager – Domino’s (510 Stokes Road)
- Employer: Domino’s / Team Joarder (franchise)
- Location: Medford, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,000 – $1,100 per week (salary) + performance bonuses
- Benefits: Co-pay health insurance for full-time managers, 1 week paid vacation per year, advancement opportunities
Lead the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, food quality, and delivery operations. Ideal if you have restaurant management or shift lead experience and want a higher earning role with bonus potential.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local places often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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