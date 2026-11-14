Medford’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around industrial parts and shipping. If you like organized work, steady hours, and hands-on tasks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Energy Choice, Inc.

Energy Choice, Inc. Location: Medford, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.76 – $32.23 per hour

Handle incoming deliveries, keep the warehouse organized, and make sure customer orders ship out on time. Good fit if you like physical work, staying on top of inventory, and using computer systems to track parts and shipments.

Employer: Energy Choice, Inc.

Energy Choice, Inc. Location: Medford, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $26.26 – $31.62 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Manage customer orders from start to finish: enter orders, coordinate shipping, handle small-package packing, and keep customers updated. Great if you like detail work on the computer but don’t mind hopping up to pack and ship boxes.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your résumé while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.