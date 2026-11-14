Medford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to help patients close to home.

Employer: Monte Nido Laurel Hill

Monte Nido Laurel Hill Location: Medford, MA

Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $43.90–$64.70/hour

Residential program for adults with eating disorders. You’ll handle assessments, vitals, meds, and care planning as part of a tight treatment team focused on long-term recovery.

Employer: Champions ABA – MA

Location: Medford, MA (in-home and community-based)

(in-home and community-based) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Work 1:1 with kids and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities, following BCBA treatment plans in homes and community settings. Good fit if you like direct client work and flexible, field-based days.

Employer: Isabelle Jaillet, DMD

Location: Medford, MA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $25.63–$30.87/hour

Chairside role in a local dental office, helping with exams, X-rays, sterilization, and patient education. Great if you enjoy hands-on clinical work and a smaller, team-focused practice.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.